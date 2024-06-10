Where to watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun 2024 WNBA Game? TV schedule, online streams and more

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever will be in Connecticut on Monday to play against the in-form Connecticut Sun. Rookie Clark is coming off her best game of the season against the Washington Mystics.

It will be the third meeting between Fever and Sun this season. Stephanie White's Sun won the previous two encounters against Christie Sides group earlier in the season.

When and where is Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun?

The WNBA game between the Indiana Fever and Connecticut Sun is scheduled for tip-off at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). It will be played at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Where can I watch Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun?

Fans can watch the game between Fever and Sun live on TV. NBC Sports Boston and WTHR Channel 13 will broadcast the game between Fever and Sun on Monday.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun streaming details

Fever vs Sun game will also be streamed live on the WNBA League Pass. Fans can get a monthly subscription to WNBA League Pass at $12.99, while an annual subscription is available at $34.99.

Indiana Fever vs Connecticut Sun injury report

The Indiana Fever will be without Temi Fagbenle, who is sidelined with a foot injury. Damiris Dantas will also miss the game due to a knee injury. For the Connecticut Sun, guard Moriah Jefferson will be a game-time decision as she is battling an ankle issue, as per Rotowire.

Indiana Fever is 3-9 and is 11th in the WNBA this season. The Indiana Fever won their previous WNBA encounter against the Mystics by a narrow margin (85-83).

The Connecticut Sun has the best record (9-1) in the league. After nine straight victories to start the season, their winning streak came to an end after the New York Liberty defeated them 82-75 in their last game.

In 88 encounters, the Connecticut Sun is 57-31 against the Fever.

