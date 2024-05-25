Where to watch Indiana Fever vs LV Aces 2024 WNBA Game? Date, time and streaming options

The Indiana Fever vs LV Aces is one of the most intriguing matchups of the young 2024 WNBA season. Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever are coming off a notable win against the LA Sparks on Friday night, with the young guard recording 11 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a packed Crypto.com Arena.

The challenge will get considerably harder tonight, as they clash against the defending WNBA champions, the LV Aces. Clark and her teammates appear to be clicking right now, although their schedule hasn't been friendly with them.

The Aces lost their first game of the season 98-88 against the Phoenix Mercury last Tuesday, at home, and will try to get things back on track against a much weaker team. Chelsea Gray remains out but the Aces are still a top team in the league, especially against the young Fever.

When and where is the Indiana Fever vs LV Aces game?

Game Day: Saturday, May 25, 2024

Start Time: 9:00 PM ET

Game Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena

Location: Las Vegas

Tickets Details: Tickets for this game are available on TickPick. The starting price is $130 and some tickets can go up to $866, depending on the section.

How to watch Indiana Fever vs LV Aces game?

Considering the stars playing in this game and the time it is expected to start, there are several ways to watch the Fever going against the Aces.

Indiana Fever vs LV Aces channel listing

NBA TV will broadcast this game tonight. Multiple local channels will broadcast this game in the Las Vegas area, including Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network and WTHR Channel 13.

Indiana Fever vs LV Aces streaming details

Other options to catch this match are streams. Mainly, the WNBA League Pass, Fubo TV and Amazon Prime Video are the best options for fans around the United States and the rest of the world.

Indiana Fever vs LV Aces key players

This duel presents two high-profile names going against each other. Caitlin Clark is just starting her career and trying to find her spot in the league. Still, she's turning a lot of heads with her performances.

A'ja Wilson is an established star looking to win her third consecutive WNBA championships. Perhaps the teams aren't even on paper, but the chance to see these two should be exciting for many fans.