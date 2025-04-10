The Chicago Sky had a rough run last season despite having Angel Reese, one of the most popular players in the league, on the roster. The Sky drafted Reese and Kamila Cardoso last season, and while the rookies, particularly Reese, had a great season, the Sky failed to secure a playoff spot.

Going into the new WNBA season, the Sky have made it clear that they see their rookie stars as the future of the squad. However, the Sky still has a major hole on their roster with the absence of a guard/wing who is a constant threat from beyond the arc, controls the tempo of the game and drives to the paint when necessary.

Olivia Miles would have been a great fit for the current Sky roster but given that she has committed to playing another season in college, the Chicago Sky are left with limited options who can fulfill the required role. So here are the best players the Sky Blues could draft to pair with Reese.

Who are the best players the Chicago Sky can draft to pair with Angel Reese

Te-Hina Paopao

The South Carolina Gamecocks guard has great potential to become what the Chicago Sky are looking for in this draft. Te-Hina Paopao averaged 9.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in the 2024-25 season but don't let her single-digit averages deceive you. She is a big threat from downtown as an elite marksman from the 3-point range.

In the 2023-24 season, Paopao averaged 46.8% from downtown. Her shooting split from range saw a dip this season at 37.0% but it is still a respectable stat line and enough to make a team bet their chances on her.

Moreover, Paopao has prior playing experience with Kamila Cardoso, as they won the 2024 NCAA championship together. She has averaged more than 25 minutes of playtime during her entire career and would be a player who is ready to transition quickly into the professional scene.

Georgia Amoore

Georgia Amoore from the Kentucky Wildcats is a great prospect who can fit what the Chicago Sky requires at the moment. According to Tankathon, the Reese-led squad has the 10th pick in the draft order, and as much as the Chicago Sky front office would like to draft Paige Bueckers, it is close to impossible to do so, especially after the UConn Huskies won the NCAA tournament with Bueckers playing a pivotal role.

Amoore would be a great candidate to play alongside Reese and the squad. She averaged 19.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game in the 2024-25 season. She shot 42.3% from the field and 33.6% from downtown, proving herself to be a versatile scorer on all three levels.

During her college career, she has shown the potential to be a great floor general and with Reese and Cardoso dominating the paint, Amoore can enable them as a great lob threat. She has averaged more than 30 minutes on the court during her college career, making her a ready player who can put in minutes in the WNBA.

Amoore has gradually improved her playmaking skills over the years with the Wildcats, which shows up in her averages. She averaged 4.6 assists per game in her freshman year, which rose up to 6.9 assists per game in her senior year.

Sonia Citron

Sonia Citron, the Notre Dame marksman, would be a hard grab in the upcoming draft. But if the Chicago Sky can draft her, it would solve most of their problems. Angel Reese has struggled with producing offensive output in her rookie season and with her recent showing at the Unrivaled, it seems like she still has much room to grow on the offensive end.

However, she is a defensive powerhouse and her pairing with Sonia Citron would be an amazing pick-and-roll duo. Citron has displayed great basketball IQ during her entire career. She can screen, she can provide and she can shoot, all necessary qualities needed in an elite guard.

In the 2024-25 season, Citron averaged 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game on 48.4% field goal shooting and 37.3% shooting from deep. Citron brings all of the qualities mentioned of the previous two guards but adds more athleticism to her plays. She would be a great fit to play alongside Angel Reese if the Chicago Sky can draft her.

