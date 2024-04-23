Who is Freddy Fever? Everything about Indiana Fever's WNBA mascot

Freddy Fever is the official mascot of the WNBA's Indiana Fever. Freddy was first introduced by the team on June 3, 2000, during the Fever's inaugural home game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse versus the Orlando Miracle.

According to The Next, the Indiana Fever's bright red mascot is the only thing in the building (Gainbridge Fieldhouse) to have more energy than their head coach, Christie Sides. Along with being at all Fever home games, Freddy Fever frequently makes appearances at birthday parties and other community events.

According to the team's website, Freddy Fever was created as a lovable, huggable character. He takes center stage during the Fever's home games, and is a favorite among the children in attendance.

The Fever's mascot does it all, from dancing, juggling, and performing skits, to keep Fever fans entertained and energized from tip-off to the final buzzer.

Freddy Fever welcomes Caitlin Clark to the Indiana Fever

The 2024 WNBA draft's No. 1 pick Caitlin Clark received a rousing welcome from her new team when she arrived in Indianapolis after the draft. The Indiana Fever rolled out the red carpet in anticipation of the star player.

The team's official mascot, Freddy Fever, along with the people in attendance, welcomed Clark with cheers as she made her way inside the Gainbridge Fieldhouse before her introductory press conference.

“I’m super excited to be here,” Clark said. “I’m super happy to be here. Thank you to the Fever, the Pacers. This is a dream come true, these are the moments you dream of.”

During the introductory press conference, Clark said that she was rooting for the Indiana Fever to win the draft lottery so that she could be closer to her home in Iowa.

“I was hoping that Indiana got the first pick, it would’ve made my life a lot better,” Clark said. “When I saw that, I was pretty excited. … To be able to come here and stay in the Midwest, it’s only five hours from Iowa City, seven hours from where I grew up, you can’t script it any better.”

Caitlin Clark was highly anticipated to secure the No. 1 pick based on her impressive collegiate career. Clark is set to make her Indiana Fever debut against the Connecticut Sun on May 14.