WNBA Fan's "Anne Splashaway" nickname for Caitlin Clark has fans buzzing

Reacting to the 2024 WNBA Draft's 1st overall pick Caitlin Clark's footage of her draining a three-pointer during training camp at the Indiana Fever, a WNBA fan took to social media to give Clark a creative new nickname. The fan came up with the name 'Anne Splashaway', which is a play on Actress Anne Hathaway's name to highlight Clark's sharpshooting skills.

"i love you anne splashaway," the fan tweeted.

The nickname had fans buzzing with many calling the nickname apt and creative to suit Caitlin Clark's game ahead of her debut in the WNBA.

"@caitlinclark22, anne splashaway. just when i thought we'd hit a lull in human creativity, that's some real innovation," a fan tweeted.

"nickname creation game so hard you now her official spokesperson 🔥," a fan tweeted.

"That nickname is HARD. I shall spread your gospel," a fan tweeted.

As the NCAA's all-time leading scorer, Clark averaged 32.3 points per game and shot 39.3% from beyond the arc during her 2023-24 collegiate season in Iowa. She garnered a lot of hype and attention for the WNBA even before she was drafted and fans eagerly look forward to her WNBA debut.

"A lot faster": Caitlin Clark reacts to initial experience of WNBA as Indiana Fever begins training camp

The Indiana Fever opened their training camp for the upcoming season on Sunday and their latest No. 1 pick was introduced to the initial stages of playing in the WNBA. Caitlin Clark shared her experience of playing with the team for the first time and said that the pace is a lot faster than she was used to in college.

"It's definitely different, but that's what you expect when you start a new chapter in your life," Clark said. "It's fast, fast shot clock, but I think all of you know that's how I like to play. So, I think it suits my game pretty well. It's a fast pace, a lot faster than college, and you've to learn quicker because you've got to get your mind on Friday."

Clark is anticipated to play for the Indiana Pacers in their two pre-season games. Their first matchup is scheduled for Friday against the Dallas Wings and the second is against the Atlanta Dream on May 11.

However, her official debut in the WNBA will be on May 14 when the Fever face the Connecticut Sun for their first game of the 2024-25 WNBA regular season.