WNBA Mock Draft after NCAA Women's Championship 2024: Potential landing spots for the top 10 picks

Following the South Carolina Gamecocks' 87-75 win against the Iowa Hawkeyes, the WNBA prospects are now preparing for the 2024 draft on April 15. Considering the incredible amount of talent available in this year's draft class, WNBA teams should consider looking into every athlete available and conducting the proper evaluations on who will make the best fit on their rosters.

From the shotmaking prowess of Caitlin Clark to the dominant rim presence of Kamilla Cardoso, each prospect presents a valuable basketball trait that a team could utilize effectively in their system.

Considering how each player performed in the 2023-24 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament, certain players will have an advantage over the others when it comes to their draft selection.

With everything these players accomplished at the collegiate level, they are now ready to make the next step in their basketball journey: translate their game into the professional league and do so confidently.

Here, let's look at CBS Sports' Jack Maloney's top 10 picks of the 2024 WNBA Mock Draft.

2024 WNBA Mock Draft: Potential landing spots for the top 10 picks

#10. Alissa Pili - Connecticut Sun

Utah Utes forward - Alissa Pili

Starting with the 10th pick of the Connecticut Sun, Utah Utes forward Alissa Pili could be a promising selection for them. In her second season in Utah, she averaged 21.4 points (55.0% shooting, including 40.4% from 3-point range) and 6.6 rebounds.

The offensive scoring speaks for itself, but her shooting efficiency, especially from beyond the arc, should not go unnoticed as not all forward prospects are built like that.

#9. Isobel Borlase - Dallas Wings

Adelaide guard - Isobel Borlase

Moving next on the list is Isobel Borlase from Adelaide, who the Dallas Wings could benefit from by selecting her ninth on the draft. In the 2023-24 Australia-WNBL season, she averaged 15.6 points (48.2% shooting, including 27.5% from 3-point range), 4.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists.

Her assist numbers could still use some work, but her rebounding efforts are impressive for a 5-foot-11 guard who is also not slouch offensively.

#8. Nyadiew Puoch - Chicago Sky

Southside center - Nyadiew Puoch

Listed eighth on the WNBA Mock Draft is Nyadiew Puoch from Southside Flyers of the Australia-WNBL team. The Chicago Sky could look into the center's potential on the basketball court, especially with her electric athleticism.

During the 2023-24 season, she averaged 6.1 ppg (44.8% shooting, including 28.9% from 3-point range) and 3.6 rpg.

#7. Angel Reese - Minnesota Lynx

LSU Tigers forward - Angel Reese

Moving next on the list is LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese, who the Minnesota Lynx should draft for her strong rim presence alongside being a walking double-double machine.

In her last season at LSU, she averaged 18.6 ppg (47.1% shooting) and 13.4 rpg.

#6. Aaliyah Edwards - Washington Mystics

UConn Huskies forward - Aaliyah Edwards

Listed sixth on the 2024 WNBA Mock Draft is UConn Huskies forward Aaliyah Edwards. The Washington Mystics could use an excellent scoring wing like Edwards, who averaged 17.6 ppg (59.3% shooting) in the 2023-24 season.

Aside from her scoring, Edwards' average of 9.2 rebounds per game makes her all the more impressive as a draft prospect, with her capability to battle down low with other forwards and centers in crashing the boards.

#5. Jacy Sheldon - Dallas Wings

Ohio State Buckeyes guard - Jacy Sheldon

Next on the mock draft is Ohio State guard Jacy Sheldon, who is one of the most well-rounded offensive-minded players in the 2024 WNBA Draft. Last season, she averaged 17.8 ppg (50.5% shooting, including 37.3% from 3-point range) and 3.8 apg.

#4. Rickea Jackson - Los Angeles Sparks

Tennessee Lady Volunteers forward - Rickea Jackson

Moving to fourth on the list is Rickea Jackson from the Tennesse Lady Volunteers. When looking at an efficient scoring forward with strong rebounding skills, look no further than Jackson, who averaged 20.2 ppg (48.5% shooting, including 33.8% from 3-point range) and 8.2 rpg last season.

#3. Kamilla Cardoso - Chicago Sky

South Carolina Gamecocks center - Kamilla Cardoso

Fresh off her dominant showing in the 2024 NCAA Women's Championship matchup against Iowa, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso showcased her incredible rim protection that could instantly be a difference-maker for her in the WNBA.

In the 2023-24 NCAA season, she averaged 14.4 ppg (59.4% shooting), 9.7 rpg and 2.5 blocks per game.

#2. Cameron Brink - Los Angeles Sparks

Stanford Cardinal forward - Cameron Brink

Listed second on the list is Cameron Brink from Stanford Cardinal, who remains one of the most exciting WNBA prospects entering the draft. In her final season at Stanford, she put up 17.4 ppg (51.1% shooting, including 30.4% from 3-point range), 11.9 rpg and 3.7 bpg.

From Brink's efficient shotmaking and elite rebounding capabilities to her defensive tenacity, she is one of the most complete basketball players in her draft class.

#1. Caitlin Clark - Indiana Fever

Iowa Hawkeyes guard - Caitlin Clark

Projected to go first in the 2024 WNBA draft, Iowa Hawkeyes sensation Caitlin Clark is ready to head into the professional league with the goal of translating her game against fierce competition.

In her fourth and final season with Iowa, she put up an incredible stat line of 31.6 ppg (45.5% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range), 8.9 apg and 7.4 rpg.

The scoring speaks for itself, but Clark has enhanced her game by posting quality assists and rebounding numbers for her position, making her an obvious selection at No. 1.