WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Dearica Hamby (Week 3)

The races are on for several individual awards after Week 3 of the 2024 WNBA season. While some players are making a solid case for the MVP and Defensive Player of the Year awards, teams have confirmed they belong to the league's elite and are serious about competing for the championship.

Some of these teams have players who didn't have the best start to their careers but are improving their level. The Most Improved Player of the Year has some intriguing candidates, and it's time to check the top five candidates for it.

Players like Alana Smith and Shakira Austin are orbiting this award, but right now, there are five players with better chances of winning it than them.

WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year ranking after Week 3

#5, Maddy Siegrist, Dallas Wings

The Dallas Wings' young guard is playing her second season in the WNBA but is already making some noise. Siegrist went from playing 8.9 minutes per game last season to 29.3 this campaign, averaging 13.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in seven games (five as a starter).

#4, Dana Evans, Chicago Sky

Dana Evans has been on this list since the 2024 season started, and the reason why she hasn't climbed positions is that her numbers haven't been as spectacular as others, and her team isn't as competitive as others. Still, she has managed to average 12.4 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 4.1 apg and 1.7 spg with the Chicago Sky.

#3, DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun

DiJonai Carrington started this season making a stronger impact for the Connecticut Sun. However, as the days went by and Alyssa Thomas established herself as the team's top player and an MVP candidate, Carrington's numbers decreased a little. Regardless of that, she's posted 12.9 ppg, 5.1 rpg and 1.8 apg.

#2, Dearica Hamby, LA Sparks

Dearica Hamby has recorded a terrific 2024 WNBA season, individually speaking. Despite being a part of the struggling LA Sparks, Hamby has averaged 20.9 ppg (8.9 last year), 11.6 rpg (5.9 last season), 3.6 apg and 1.8 spg. She's been one of the biggest surprises this season and if the next player wasn't having a terrific season, she may have taken that spot.

#1. Kahleah Cooper, Phoenix Mercury

Kahleah Cooper made a strong entrance to this list last week, averaging 29.2 ppg. That number has gotten down to 22.9 ppg, which is still good enough to rank third in scoring average in the WNBA. Cooper has also posted 4.2 rpg, 2.1 apg and 1.0 steals per game with the Phoenix Mercury, who are still trying to figure out who they are this season.