WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. DiJonai Carrington (Week 1)

The first week of the 2024 WNBA season presented fans with several interesting moments. Caitlin Clark, Cameron Brink and Angel Reese made their much-awaited debuts in the league while some top teams started the competition on a high note, especially the two finalists from last season.

When it comes to players, there is already a group standing out as MVP candidates. The DPOY award race has also gotten intriguing entries.

Now, it's the time to take a look at five candidates who can win the Most Improved Player of the Year award (MIPOY) this season. All these players are shining on teams that aren't seen as favorites but are striving to catch up with the top squads in the league.

WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year ranking after Week 1

#5. Dana Evans, Chicago Sky

Dana Evans of the Chicago Sky

The Chicago Sky was a pleasant surprise in the first week of the 2024 WNBA season. Besides having two notable defenders in Marina Mabrey and Elizabeth Williams, they have a star in the making in Angel Reese. Moreover, they have a candidate to get the MIPOY award in Dana Evans.

In her fourth season in the WNBA, Evans is playing 30.5 minutes per game, scoring 11.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game, all career-highs for the guard. The evolution is notable after she posted 9.0 ppg, 1.2 rpg and 3.0 apg last season.

#4. Shakira Austin, Washington Mystics

Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics

Without Elena Delle Done, the Mystics are a shell of the team they were with her on the court. However, Shakira Austin is living up to the preseason expectations, enhancing her level of play in the early stages of the 2024 WNBA season.

Playing 2.7 minutes less than last season (20.5 mpg this campaign), Austin has scored 11.5 pgg, 1.5 more than in 2023. She's averaging the same rebounds (7.0) and assists (1.0) as last season, key reasons why she doesn't rank higher on this list. Still, she's putting up good performances so far this season, and perhaps in future weeks, she'll be a stronger candidate for this award.

#3. Kia Nurse, Los Angeles Sparks

Kia Nurse of the LA Sparks

The LA Sparks are yet to win a game this young WNBA season, but their players have shown interesting traits. Kia Nurse is one of the best players for the Californians right now, averaging 18.0 ppg (5.9 last season) in 32.0 minutes per game (19.7 last year).

The guard is shooting 58.3% from the field and 46.2% from deep for a Sparks team that looks hungry to win games this campaign.

#2. DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun

DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun

DiJonai Carrington is the only player on the list that doesn't belong to a rebuilding team. The guard went from playing 17.2 minutes per game last year to 34.3 this season, averaging 17.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 1.3 apg, a notable upgrade from last season's 8.3 ppg, 2.9 rpg and 0.6 apg.

She ranks seventh in the league with a 12.7 plus minus. Carrington was already considered a top candidate to win this award this year and the first week of the season confirmed that. The Sun are championship contenders this season and if she can keep up her level of production, the team will be a bigger menace to opponents.

#1. Dearica Hamby, Los Angeles Sparks

Dearica Hamby of the LA Sparks

Just like Kia Nurse, Dearica Hamby is making some noise around the WNBA, becoming the unexpected leader of the Sparks after joining from the Aces. She went from playing 24.8 mpg to 35.5 this season, averaging 24.5 ppg and 11.5 rebounds, a huge improvement from the 8.9 ppg and 5.9 rpg she averaged last season.

As stated before, the LA Sparks have an up-and-coming squad that has played an exciting style of basketball so far this season. Proof of this was their hard-fought matchup against the Las Vegas Aces over the weekend. Hamby dropped 29 points against her former team, sending a message to the rest of the WNBA.