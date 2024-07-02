WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year (MIPOY) Rankings 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. Kahleah Cooper (Week 7)

The race for the WNBA Most Improved Player of the Year award (MIPOY) gets hotter by the day. Week 6 of the competition is on the books now. Some players are showing a better level of performance or confirming they are locked in to win this award.

Players like Shakira Austin and Maddy Siegrist (out with a broken finger) have had solid seasons and could return to this list soon. Still, they haven't had enough seasons to crack into the top five. Here are the top five candidates to win the MIPOY award after Week 6.

Top 5 WNBA MIPOY Candidates After Week 7

#5, Alanna Smith, Minnesota Lynx

WNBA: Commissioner's Cup-Minnesota Lynx at New York Liberty (Imagn)

Alanna Smith and the Minnesota had a positive record last week. They won two games, including one against the New York Liberty, and lost one against the Dallas Wings. Smith averaged 13.0 points per game for the week, averaging 12.1 ppg for the season.

She's also posted 5.2 rpg and 3.1 apg this campaign, shooting 50.6% from the field, 46.4% from 3-point distance and 76.2% from the free-throw line.

#4, DiJonai Carrington, Connecticut Sun

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at Chicago Sky (Imagn)

DiJonai Carrington of the Connecticut Sun was missing from this list for a few weeks. However, after a terrific Week 6, she has returned strongly. Carrington averaged 18.0 ppg and 5.3 rpg this week. For the season, Carrington averages 13.2 ppg and 4.7 rpg. She shoots 41.3% from the field and 82.9% from the free-throw line.

#3, Dearica Hamby, LA Sparks

Syndication: Arizona Republic

Dearica Hamby and the LA Sparks only played one game last week, losing 92-78 to the Phoenix Mercury. The player put on a show, dropping 29 points on Brittney Griner, Diana Taurasi and company. That said, she lost a spot on the list this week, going from second to third due to Ezi Magbegor's good level.

Hamby averages 18.4 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 3.5 apg. She shoots 51.9% from the field, 45.0% from deep and 62.0% from the free-throw line.

#2, Ezi Magbegor, Seattle Storm

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Phoenix Mercury (Imagn)

Ezi Magbegor has been a pleasant surprise for this WNBA season. The Seattle Storm forward/center averaged 14.3 ppg in Week 6 of the competition, adding 4.7 rpg to her account.

She averaged 13.4 ppg, 8.8 rpg and 2.4 apg for the season. She shoots 50.5% from the field and 90.9% from the free-throw line. The Storm rank fourth in the WNBA after winning three straight games last week.

#1, Kahleah Copper, Phoenix Mercury

New York Liberty v Phoenix Mercury (Getty)

Kahleah Copper's numbers have decreased on a Mercury team that has lacked consistency. They're now sixth in the WNBA and fourth in the Western Conference. Copper averaged 17.3 ppg and 4.7 rpg last week, affecting her averages for the season.

She's averaging 21.8 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 2.2 apg this season. Copper shoots 42.6% from the field and 80.2% from the free-throw line.

