WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2024: Top 5 candidates ft. A'ja Wilson (Week 6)

The race for the 2024 WNBA MVP is slowly heating up with more teams battling for positions before the start of the Olympic break. The New York Liberty looks unstoppable at the moment, while the Las Vegas Aces have been vulnerable in their quest for a third title.

A'ja Wilson remains the favorite to win the award, while Alyssa Thomas could be losing some votes as the Connecticut Sun are starting to get figured out. Breanna Stewart has come alive and more players are flying under the radar and should get some consideration regularly.

Kahleah Copper had a couple of bad games this week, so she's out of the top five for now. Jonquel Jones, Jewell Loyd and even Caitlin Clark might get some consideration. Nevertheless, let's look at the new top five WNBA MVP candidates with Sabrina Ionescu making her debut this season.

WNBA 2024 Most Valuable Player Ladder - Week 6

#5 - Sabrina Ionescu | Guard | New York Liberty

Last Week's Ranking: NR

Games Played (Week 6) - 4 GP (3 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 6) - 25.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.3 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 6.7 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Sabrina Ionescu makes it to the top five this week due to how she has been playing for the New York Liberty. Ionescu is averaging almost a double-double in her last four games.

The Liberty have a trio of WNBA stars who could have easily made it into the top five, but Ionescu was the main reason for their success this week. She had three straight 20-point games to end the week as New York improved to 15-3.

#4 - Breanna Stewart | Forward | New York Liberty

Last Week's Ranking: #5

Games Played (Week 6) - 4 GP (3 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 6) - 23.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 5.8 APG, 3.0 SPG, 3.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.7 PPG, 8.6 RPG, 4.0 APG, 2.2 SPG, 1.4 BPG

Breanna Stewart is out of her funk and the New York Liberty just kept on winning Stewart is back to her best this week, highlighted with a 33-point, six-block performance over the LA Sparks.

The reigning WNBA MVP was comfortable in taking a backseat to Sabrina Ionescu and Jonquel Jones the past two weeks. However, a matchup with fellow MVP candidate A'ja Wilson might have given her some motivation.

#3 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Last Week's Ranking: #3

Games Played (Week 6) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 6) - 18.3 PPG, 9.7 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.9 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 3.5 APG, 2.3 SPG, 1.4 BPG

If WNBA fans are familiar with Napheesa Collier, they would know that she's solid as a rock for the Minnesota Lynx. Collier put on a really good week, averaging a near-double-double and leading the Lynx to a 3-0 record.

Minnesota has now won six in a row and is currently on top of the Western Conference standings. Collier could climb up the WNBA MVP ladder next week if the Lynx remain solid, and if Alyssa Thomas and the Connecticut Sun slip up.

#2 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Connecticut Sun

Last Week's Ranking: #2

Games Played (Week 6) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 6) - 10.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 5.7 APG, 2.0 SPG 0.7 BPG

Average (Season) - 12.4 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 7.7 APG, 1.7 SPG 0.5 BPG

Alyssa Thomas of the Connecticut Sun is barely hanging on the second spot of the WNBA MVP ladder race. Thomas and the Sun have now lost two games in a row and have conceded the best record in the league to the New York Liberty.

Thomas has not been aggressive in trying to score the basketball, but remains active in making the right plays. However, she would need to take over games if the Sun want to remain in contention this season.

#1 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

Last Week's Ranking: #1

Games Played (Week 6) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 6) - 26.5 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 2.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, 2.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 27.8 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.9 SPG, 2.4 BPG

A'ja Wilson only had two games this week, but managed to hang on to the top spot in this week's WNBA MVP ladder race. Wilson would be hard to remove since he's the leading scorer in the league and is the favorite to win her third straight Defensive Player of the Year.

After an emotional press conference last week following a loss to the New York Liberty, Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces had a couple of statement wins over the Seattle Storm and Connecticut Sun.