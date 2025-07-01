WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Caitlin Clark remains out of Top 5 (Week 7)

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark continues to have the second-best odds of winning the WNBA MVP this season. However, Clark remained out of Week 7's Most Valuable Player ladder race after missing two of the three games for the Fever last week.

Ad

Clark is dealing with a groin injury suffered against the Seattle Storm on June 24. She has struggled since the headline-making, scuffle-filled win over the Connecticut Sun. She can still catch up, but she needs to remain healthy for the rest of the season.

Here is this week's WNBA MVP power ranking brought to you by Sportskeeda, with Napheesa Collier still at number one.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 7

#5 - Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Ad

Trending

Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 6 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 7) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 7) - 17.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG, 2.5 APG, 1.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.1 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Ad

Satou Sabally dropped from third to fifth despite a solid performance last week for the Phoenix Mercury. Sabally was fantastic in the Mercury's win over the New York Liberty, but she came crashing to earth in the loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Consistency is the key for Sabally, who is shooting just 39.3% from the field this season. The good news for her is that she was named a WNBA All-Star starter for the second time in her career.

Ad

#4 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 6 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 7) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 7) - 16.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 11.5 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 14.8 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Ad

While the spotlight has been on Satou Sabally for the Phoenix Mercury this season, Alyssa Thomas is the engine of their machine. Thomas has been quietly making waves and climbing up the WNBA MVP ladder.

The point forward had a near triple-double against the New York Liberty and was simply fantastic in the loss to the Las Vegas Aces. She has to score more if Sabally is not having a good offensive game.

Ad

Ad

#3 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 6 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 7) - 3 GP (1 W, 2 L)

Average (Week 7) - 16.7 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 3.7 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.5 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 4.1 APG, 0.9 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Ad

Another player moving down in this week's WNBA MVP ladder race is Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray. She was solid for the Dream last week, but they lost two of three games.

Gray wasn't very good in those two defeats but had a nice bounce-back game in the Dream's win over the New York Liberty to end the week. She was also named a WNBA All-Star starter for the first time in her career.

Ad

#2 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 6 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 7) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 7) - 23.3 PPG, 10.3 RPG, 4.3 APG, 2.0 SPG, 2.7 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.6 PPG, 9.9 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.9 SPG, 2.6 BPG

Ad

After a rocky start to the campaign, A'ja Wilson appears to be near her best. Wilson climbed from fourth to second in this week's WNBA MVP power rankings. She averaged a double-double last week, with the Las Vegas Aces winning two of their three games.

Wilson had a monster performance in a statement win over the Phoenix Mercury. She dropped 26 points, 18 rebounds and seven assists, plus the game-winning basket to give the Aces their eighth win of the season.

Ad

Ad

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 6 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 7) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 7) - 24.5 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 4.0 APG, 1.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 24.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 3.7 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Ad

Napheesa Collier was back with a vengeance after missing two games because of a back injury. Collier didn't miss a beat in her first game back, scoring 26 points in the Minnesota Lynx's overtime win over the Atlanta Dream.

The WNBA MVP frontrunner followed it up with another stellar night against the helpless Connecticut Sun. Collier will likely win the award at the end of the season unless she gets injured or Caitlin Clark goes on a historic run.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More