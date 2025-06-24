WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Caitlin Clark out of the Top 5 (Week 6)

After returning last week to the 2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player ladder race, Caitlin Clark is out of the top five for Week 6 after a couple of horrendous performances. The Indiana Fever star averaged 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists in her last two games.

Not bad numbers, but she went 10-for-34 from the field, including a disappointing 1-for-17 from 3-point range, and committed 14 turnovers. Napheesa Collier remained at the top spot despite going down with a back injury. Here are this week's WNBA MVP rankings, featuring five of the best players in the league.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 6

#5 - Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Alyssa Thomas | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 5 Ranking - NR

Games Played (Week 6) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 6) - 14.3 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 8.7 APG, 1.3 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 14.4 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 8.9 APG, 1.7 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Alyssa Thomas made her debut on the WNBA MVP ladder race this week after leading the Phoenix Mercury to an impressive 3-0 record. Thomas might not be scoring a lot, but she has been rebounding and making the right plays.

The five-time WNBA All-Star has been in the top five of MVP voting in the past three seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2023. She's in her first year in Phoenix, with the Mercury having a current record of 11-4.

#4 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 5 Ranking - No. 5

Games Played (Week 6) - 2 GP (1 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 6) - 22.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.7 SPG, 3.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.1 PPG, 9.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.9 SPG, 2.6 BPG

The reigning WNBA MVP returned from a three-game absence this week, averaging 22.0 points and 10.5 rebounds in two games. The Las Vegas Aces went 1-1 in those contests, with A'ja Wilson starting to get back into rhythm.

Wilson suffered a concussion on June 11 and had to be placed under the league's protocol for head injuries. She was cleared after 10 days, but Las Vegas lost to the Seattle Storm before beating the Indiana Fever on Sunday.

#3 - Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 5 Ranking - No. 4

Games Played (Week 6) - 3 GP (3 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 6) - 14.0 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.3 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.4 SPG, 0.5 BPG

Moving up to number three after Caitlin Clark's ouster, Satou Sabally continues to have a brilliant maiden campaign in Phoenix. Sabally is one of the main reasons why the Mercury are having a fantastic start to the WNBA season.

The only knock on Sabally's season is her shooting percentage of 39.3%. She remains an important piece for Phoenix, but Alyssa Thomas has found her rhythm and could replace her if she continues to shoot sluggishly.

#2 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 5 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 6) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 6) - 17.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 3.0 APG, 1.0 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 20.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.1 APG, 1.1 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Atlanta Dream star guard Allisha Gray remained number two in this week's WNBA ladder rankings despite a dip in performance. She averaged just 17.0 points per game last week, but the Dream still won two of their three games, improving to a 10-4 record.

Gray has had some help in the form of Rhyne Howard, Briona Jones and Brittney Griner. Nevertheless, she's the main focus of the offense for the Dream, but she needs to be consistent to stay in the MVP conversations.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 5 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 6) - 1 GP (1 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 6) - 7.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 1.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 24.4 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 3.6 APG, 1.8 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Napheesa Collier is still the top pick for WNBA MVP despite playing just one game in Week 6. Collier left the Minnesota Lynx's win over the Las Vegas Aces due to a back injury and has missed one game so far. She's set to miss another game on Tuesday against the Washington Mystics.

Nevertheless, it's not considered serious, with Collier already participating in Monday's shootaround. She was initially listed as questionable before being downgraded to out.

