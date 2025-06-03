WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race 2025: Top 5 candidates ft. Satou Sabally (Week 3)

Satou Sabally of the Phoenix Mercury entered this week's WNBA Most Valuable Player ladder race. Sabally has been fantastic for the Mercury in her first season with the team. However, Napheesa Collier remains atop the list after another nearly flawless week for the Minnesota Lynx.

A'ja Wilson moved one spot, while Caitlin Clark is barely hanging on in the top five. Allisha Gray also made her debut in the WNBA MVP rankings, while Sabrina Ionescu and Breanna Stewart deserve a shoutout for their performances for the New York Liberty.

However, the two stars don't have a clear separation since the defending champions are playing great team basketball. Let's look at this week's WNBA MVP ladder race, led by last year's runner-up.

2025 WNBA Most Valuable Player (MVP) Ladder Race - Week 3

#5 - Caitlin Clark | Guard | Indiana Fever

Caitlin Clark | Guard | Indiana Fever (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 2 Ranking - No. 2

Games Played (Week 3) - 0 GP (0 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 3) - 0.0 PPG, 0.0 RPG, 0.0 APG, 0.0 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 19.0 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 9.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 1.0 BPG

Caitlin Clark is barely hanging on to a spot in the WNBA MVP rankings after missing all of last week due to a quad injury. Clark is expected to return in about a week, and the Indiana Fever are 0-3 since she went down with a strained left quad.

It's the sole reason why she remained in this week's ladder race. The Fever going 0-3 without her showed she's a legitimate MVP candidate. She's the main engine at Indiana, and they need her to come back as soon as possible.

#4 - Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury

Satou Sabally | Forward | Phoenix Mercury (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 2 Ranking - NR

Games Played (Week 3) - 3 GP (2 W, 1 L)

Average (Week 3) - 23.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.0 APG, 3.0 SPG, 0.3 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.3 PPG, 8.1 RPG, 2.4 APG, 2.1 SPG, 0.7 BPG

Making her debut in the WNBA MVP rankings this week, Satou Sabally has been balling for the Phoenix Mercury in her maiden season in The Valley. Sabally was acquired in the offseason, but not many expected her to be an early MVP candidate.

Sabally is averaging 21.3 points and 2.1 steals per game, which are sixth and fifth in the league, respectively. On top of her individual performance, the Mercury went 2-1 last week and 5-2 overall this season.

#3 - Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream

Allisha Gray | Guard | Atlanta Dream (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 2 Ranking - NR

Games Played (Week 2) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 3) - 26.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 4.0 APG, 0.5 SPG, 0.0 BPG

Average (Season) - 21.4 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.6 APG, 0.7 SPG, 0.6 BPG

Another making her debut in the WNBA MVP ladder race this week is the Atlanta Dream's star guard, Allisha Gray. The 30-year-old guard has the Dream playing like a contender. They finished the third week of the season with a record of 5-2, and they are on a four-game winning streak.

Gray currently ranks fifth in scoring at 21.4 points per game and fourth in player efficiency at 23.3. She's having the best season of her career, but the only question is if she can keep it up as a player and if the Dream can continue winning games.

#2 - A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces

A'ja Wilson | Forward | Las Vegas Aces (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 2 Ranking - No. 3

Games Played (Week 3) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 3) - 27.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 4.5 APG, 3.0 SPG, 3.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 22.8 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 2.3 SPG, 2.7 BPG

The reigning WNBA MVP has shaken the cobwebs off the Las Vegas Aces' start to the season. A'ja Wilson is back to her MVP form, dropping 35 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, three steals and three blocks against the LA Sparks last week.

Wilson remains the best player in the league but not the favorite to win the MVP. It's unclear how she can take her game to the next level because she set the standard last season so much that she won't be viewed as the MVP if she can't reach those heights again.

#1 - Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier | Forward | Minnesota Lynx (Photo: IMAGN)

Week 2 Ranking - No. 1

Games Played (Week 3) - 2 GP (2 W, 0 L)

Average (Week 3) - 20.0 PPG, 10.5 RPG, 4.5 APG, 3.5 SPG, 1.5 BPG

Average (Season) - 26.3 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 3.2 APG, 2.3 SPG, 1.3 BPG

Napheesa Collier remains atop the WNBA MVP power rankings after the first three weeks of the season. The Minnesota Lynx star looks determined to win the award this season and take the team back to the WNBA Finals and finish what they started last year.

Collier is the league leader in points per game at 26.3, while ranking in the top five for steals and blocks per game. She's the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, so it won't be surprising to see her take home both the MVP and DPOY at the end of this season.

