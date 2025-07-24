  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • Sophie Cunningham
  • "Yasssss to our little queen": Sophie Cunningham lights up after $88,261 Fever teammate reveals behind-the-camera moment

"Yasssss to our little queen": Sophie Cunningham lights up after $88,261 Fever teammate reveals behind-the-camera moment

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 24, 2025 02:58 GMT
AT&amp;T WNBA All-Star 2025 - Kia WNBA Skills Challenge And WNBA STARRY 3-Point Contest - Source: Getty
"Yasssss to our little queen": Sophie Cunningham lights up after $88,261 Lexie Hull reveals behind-the-camera moment. (Image Source: Getty)

Sophie Cunningham couldn’t hide her excitement after her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull, who’s on an $88,261 contract, shared a social media post on Wednesday. Just a day before the Fever’s crucial matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, Hull gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse through her camera roll.

Ad

The Fever forward took to Instagram to post a video featuring herself in a chic black dress, striking poses in front of the camera, much to the delight of her growing fanbase.

"Live look into my camera roll," Hull wrote in caption.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Sophie Cunningham quickly jumped into the comments to leave a heartfelt message on Hull’s post. Since joining the Fever in the offseason, the former Phoenix Mercury guard has formed a close bond with Hull and her warm reaction was a clear show of support and affection for her teammate.

"yasssss to our little queen," Cunningham commented.
(Image Source: Lexie Hull/Instagram)
(Image Source: Lexie Hull/Instagram)

Both Cunningham and Hull are expected to be in action when the Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. With the team riding a two-game losing streak, the Fever will be counting on their two 3-and-D standouts to step up and help snap the skid.

Ad

Sophie Cunningham replaced Lexie Hull in starting lineup

The Indiana Fever fell to a 98-84 defeat against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. In a notable lineup change, coach Stephanie White promoted Sophie Cunningham to the starting five in place of Lexie Hull, aiming to better match up against the top team in the East.

Cunningham rose to the occasion, draining five 3-pointers and making a strong case for a longer run as a starter. Meanwhile, Hull struggled offensively, shooting just 2-of-10 from the field. With a tough matchup against the Las Vegas Aces up next, it remains to be seen whether Cunningham holds onto her starting spot or Hull returns to the lineup.

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications