Sophie Cunningham couldn’t hide her excitement after her Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull, who’s on an $88,261 contract, shared a social media post on Wednesday. Just a day before the Fever’s crucial matchup against the Las Vegas Aces, Hull gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse through her camera roll.The Fever forward took to Instagram to post a video featuring herself in a chic black dress, striking poses in front of the camera, much to the delight of her growing fanbase.&quot;Live look into my camera roll,&quot; Hull wrote in caption. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSophie Cunningham quickly jumped into the comments to leave a heartfelt message on Hull’s post. Since joining the Fever in the offseason, the former Phoenix Mercury guard has formed a close bond with Hull and her warm reaction was a clear show of support and affection for her teammate.&quot;yasssss to our little queen,&quot; Cunningham commented.(Image Source: Lexie Hull/Instagram)Both Cunningham and Hull are expected to be in action when the Indiana Fever take on the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday. With the team riding a two-game losing streak, the Fever will be counting on their two 3-and-D standouts to step up and help snap the skid.Sophie Cunningham replaced Lexie Hull in starting lineupThe Indiana Fever fell to a 98-84 defeat against the New York Liberty on Tuesday. In a notable lineup change, coach Stephanie White promoted Sophie Cunningham to the starting five in place of Lexie Hull, aiming to better match up against the top team in the East.Cunningham rose to the occasion, draining five 3-pointers and making a strong case for a longer run as a starter. Meanwhile, Hull struggled offensively, shooting just 2-of-10 from the field. With a tough matchup against the Las Vegas Aces up next, it remains to be seen whether Cunningham holds onto her starting spot or Hull returns to the lineup.