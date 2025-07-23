"Swallows the hate and spits threes in haters faces": Fever fans react as Sophie Cunningham silences boos in emphatic fashion

Sophie Cunningham was greeted with hostility at the Barclays Center on Tuesday when the Indiana Fever matched up against the New York Liberty. As the arena announcer introduced her in the starting lineup, a wave of loud boos echoed through the crowd.The jeers didn’t end there as Cunningham was heckled throughout the game. Despite the cold reception, the Fever guard remained unfazed and delivered a composed, high-impact performance after being promoted to the starting five.Meanwhile, social media lit up with reactions from Fever fans, who voiced their disapproval of the Brooklyn crowd’s treatment of Cunningham. Many praised the former Phoenix Mercury guard for silencing her critics with a commanding on-court display.&quot;Sophie Cunningham gets booed and drops 5 threes against the New York Liberty. Never shaken, never rattled, she swallows the hate and spits threes right back in the haters faces,&quot; a fan said.Andy froemel @FroemelAndyLINKSophie Cunningham gets booed and drops 5 threes against the New York Liberty. Never shaken, never rattled, she swallows the hate and spits threes right back in the haters faces.Another said:CCFC- @sohali2012LINKThe so called fans who booed Sophie Cunningham at the Liberty game can kiss my ass. Haters. Glad she had a great game !A user wrote:k 🏀🔥 @kbfever93LINKtheir boos fuel her!Another user wrote:Hunter @NotTheHunted1LINKIt’s New York. Trash gonna trashA fan commented:4dls @fortheladyspkrsLINKThat's so messed up. They came to watch the sport not politics. NYL fans should've watched the news instead 🙄Commented another:Arndt You Writing? @DanArndtWritesLINKSalty NY fans had to watch her ball outSophie Cunningham delivers in Caitlin Clark's absenceIndiana Fever coach Stephanie White made a notable adjustment to her starting lineup ahead of the high-stakes matchup against the New York Liberty. With superstar Caitlin Clark sidelined due to injury, Lexie Hull, who's been enjoying a breakout season, was moved to the bench, giving Sophie Cunningham her second start of the year.Cunningham made the most of the opportunity, showcasing her value as a potential full-time starter. The sharpshooting guard embraced the challenge, confidently firing from beyond the arc and thriving in a hostile environment.She finished with 15 points and knocked down five of her eight attempts from 3-point range. In addition to her scoring, Cunningham tallied three rebounds and a steal in 33 minutes, standing out in what ended as a 98-84 loss for the Fever.Following the loss, the Fever dropped to an even 12-12 record and will aim to bounce back in their upcoming matchup against the Las Vegas Aces on Thursday. Whether Cunningham retains her spot in the starting lineup or returns to the bench remains to be seen.