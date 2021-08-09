10 Tips and Tricks for Sentinel players in Valorant Episode 3

Valorant agents are divided into four different classes, duelist, initiator, controller and sentinel, based on their abilities and playstyle.

Many like to play aggressive and involve direct gunfights, but some prefer to play defensively with lineups and setups. Among all the classes, sentinels are the perfect fit for the players with defensive playstyle. Currently, there are three Sentinel agents on the Valorant Agent List:

Cypher

Killjoy

Sage

Sentinels can make winning as a defender easier in Valorant. This article features ten tips and tricks to play with a sentinel agent in Valorant.

Tips and Tricks for Sentinel Players in Valorant

10) Proper coordination and communication

Valorant is a team game that needs proper communication and coordination among the teammates. Sentinels like Killjoy and Cypher can easily gather intel with their abilities.

They can alert teammates about the enemy's position and actions. Good communication among the teammates can help any team win a match easily.

9) Avoid being on the frontline

Sentinels are not designed for Valorant players with an aggressive playstyle who prefer to play on the frontline. They are more effective in defense, but players can choose to play aggressively with sentinel agents in Valorant if they are confident.

However, in case they are not confident, they can end up dying sooner during the rounds. This will indirectly affect the team as they won’t have strong defense and information about the enemies.

8) Support the team

Players can support the team by giving them healing as a Sage. Healers play a huge role in ensuring the team wins a match easily. Moreover, Sage’s ability to revive teammates can make a huge difference in the game.

Similarly, with Cypher, Valorant players can set up Trapwires for enemies and keep a check on the other areas of the map using his Spycam.

7) Track the enemies

Often enemies try to rotate to another site in Valorant. Thus, the Sentinels can check rotation with the help of their abilities like Cypher’s Spycam. Cypher can easily see the other site with his Spycam.

One can do the same with Killjoy’s Turret. Once the enemies try to rotate and get into the other site, the Turret will start firing at them.

6) Resist heavy push in defense

Sentinels are effective in resisting the enemies in pushing them into the site. They are effective in defense due to their abilities.

Players can resist a heavy push into the site with a great setup. Sage’ Slow Orb or Cypher’s Trapwire. This will help the team in defense and prevent the enemies from rushing into the site quickly.

5) Give callouts

After tracking enemies, players have to pass on the information. They can easily do so by giving callouts. To do that, one must be aware of the map locations and the terms used in the game.

One can give callouts like Heaven, Ropes, Garage, Mid etc during the match so that the team is aware of opponents’ location or movement.

4) Watch backstab and flanks

Enemies often try to backstab, which can easily be prevented. There are abilities which set of traps for them. That they can catch flankers and knock them down.

If any enemy comes from behind, Cypher’s Trapwire is one of the best abilities to catch them. One can also use his Spycam or Killjoy’s Turret.

3) Play defensively

Sentinels are not designed for aggressive plays. They are better with defense and resisting enemies. However, one can play offensively with the sentinel agents if they are confident.

2) Gather information

Collecting intel is one of the responsibilities that the sentinel agents have, especially Killjoy and Cypher. They can easily spot enemies and their locations.

This will make the entire team aware of the opponents position and movement.

1) Strong setup and lineup

A great knowledge of lineups and setups is highly required while playing a sentinel agent. This will allow players to take on enemies from a distance,

One can choose to experiment and and practice different lineups and setups during the matches.

