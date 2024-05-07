100 Thieves Boostio shares tips on how to elevate your clutching skills in Valorant

Playing Valorant can be nerve-wracking, and 100 Thieves Boostio is a professional who understands this well. Recently, Kelden "Boostio" Pupello appeared on the first episode of the shooter's new series of interviews called SHOT//CALLER and gave players free tips on clutching in-game. He addressed many common mistakes and highlighted the importance of keeping calm.

As the IGL of one of the biggest teams in VCT Americas region, 100 Thieves Boostio has led the way to many victories. Keeping his Valorant tips in mind could help any player improve. This summarizes his tips in three points.

100 Thieves Boostio shares advice on how to play during a clutch moment

1) Know when to be loud or quiet

Expand Tweet

"I think it's really important when to like to know when to be loud or quiet during you know, clutches, or after the round because after the round, you know, you're not playing the game so you can be as loud as you want."

This was the first point that 100 Thieves Boostio discussed during his short lesson on Valorant NA's X handle. He laid out an interesting strategy for players to follow. During a clutch moment, the team should communicate the best options for the surviving members to explore. The surviving teammates will then execute the plan they deem fit for the clutch.

Screaming instructions on the mic will likely do more harm than good. This is because the clutch players won't understand a word of what's being said if everyone is talking at the same time.

2) Communicate information

100T Boostio during C9 match at VCT Americas 2024 (Image via X/@valesports_na)

"So if you know where a player is, if you thought you heard someone like flanking him and he didn't. He like-you realize he didn't hear it, saying that info."

100 Thieves Boostio mentions that it's okay to communicate information during a clutch moment. In a strategic game such as Valorant, information can make a world of difference. During an intense moment in their matchup against Cloud9, the IGL asked his teammates to play slow during a clutch.

This was yet another small but vital call as 100 Thieves had a good few seconds on the clock and playing mindfully allowed them to secure the clutch. Good communication is a big skill if you really want to improve at Valorant.

3) Confidence and practice

"General advice for trying to stay cool and calm is I mean, as long as you're confident in yourself."

100 Thieves Boostio noted that clutch moments could seem hectic but confidence is key when trying to get that victory. He asked fans to breathe more, talk, and communicate things as clearly as possible.

Boostio advised followers to practice because that is great for building confidence. He noted that if one screams on the mic all the time, that would likely affect performance during big moments. This means your general playstyle will reflect at any given point in the game. Practice patience and relaxed communication instead and that will help improve the gameplay.

"So I'd say just practice how you want to play and then it will naturally translate to being more calm and confident."

100 Thieves made it to the playoffs with teams like LOUD and Leviatan from their Omega Group. Meanwhile, fan-favorite team Sentinels couldn't make playoffs while their rivals G2 Esports did along with Cloud9 and KRU Esports.