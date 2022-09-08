100 Thieves vs Fnatic: VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT Champions 2022) is live in Istanbul, Turkey. The upper bracket qualification matches and that of two lower brackets are already over, with two playoff slots remaining between 4 teams.

The 16 elite teams participated in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul tournament. The Playoffs are around the corner, and only half of the teams will be moving forward to the Playoffs. The suspense following the final two teams that will join the rest of the teams in the playoffs is to be revealed today.

100 Thieves vs Fnatic: Who gets to climb VCT Champion 2022 Istanbul further?

100 Thieves have shown up consistently with their gameplay throughout the VCT 2022 event. Many viewers support the team by seeing 100 Thieves go through one obstacle after another. They took down Fnatic in the Group D opening matches.

100 Thieves saw an unfortunate defeat when they went against DRX in the upper bracket. This sent the team back to the lower brackets, awaiting the elimination matches.

Fnatic is a fan-favorite powerhouse team that has shown its team and individual strength to the world. Fnatic has undoubtedly made a mark for itself with a solid roster and diligent playstyle. Their first match was against 100 Thieves, and Fnatic lost and was sent to the lower brackets.

Fnatic played their first elimination match against FURIA Esports and secured a snowball victory, keeping them in the tournament for another elimination match before securing playoffs.

Recent performance

100 Thieves

100 Thieves went against Fnatic in Group D opening matches. The team secured their spot in the upper bracket with a scoreline of 2-1 against Fnatic. DRX defeated 100 Thieves in the upper bracket with a clean scoreline of 2-0, sending 100 Thieves back to the lower brackets.

It was an unfortunate defeat for 100 Thieves, resulting in the team losing their first try at securing playoffs at VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul. DRX secured its spot in the playoffs.

Fnatic

Fnatic played against 100 Thieves in their first match and were defeated by 1-2. They were sent to the lower brackets, where they won against FURIA Esports in the elimination match 2-1.

Fnatic has another elimination match where they must fight for one of the two remaining seats in the playoffs or face elimination as they will be exiting the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul.

Predictions

100 Thieves and Fnatic have already gone against each other once in the beginning. Should history repeat itself, 100 Thieves will snatch the seat for the playoffs.

Both teams are sure to present nothing but their best. Should Fnatic counter 100 Thieves, the playoffs seat could be theirs.

Head-to-head

100 Thieves vs. Fnatic head-to-head stats (Image via vlr.gg)

100 Thieves and Fnatic have already gone against each other in the VCT Champions 2022 Istanbul Group Stages. 100 Thieves defeated Fnatic 2-1 in their face-off. Both teams are exceptionally skilled and determined to fight for the win.

Potential lineups

Fnatic

Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)

James "Mistic" Orfila

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari

Emir Ali "Alfajer" Beder

100 Thieves

Peter "Asuna" Mazuryk

Derrek "Derrek" Ha

Brenden "stellar" McGrath (IGL)

William "Will" Cheng

Sean "bang" Bezerra

Where to watch

Viewers worldwide can watch the game between Fnatic and 100 Thieves live on YouTube, Twitch, and valorantesports.com on September 8. It starts at 10:00 am PDT/7:00 pm CEST/10:30 pm IST.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen