5 best active Valorant players in North America

Valorant is one of the most popular competitive FPS esports, and the game has garnered the title within a year of its launch.

Riot Games has nurtured a strong competitive scene for Valorant by encouraging organizers across the world to host multiple tournaments. The company also launched a year-long tournament series, Valorant Champions Tour.

The growth in Valorant esports has brought skilled players to the forefront who are part of a team’s roster.

Best active Valorant players in North America

North America is arguably the most vibrant region in Valorant Esports. It is one of the most compitative regions and is the base for many top teams such as the Sentinels. Here are the top 5 best active players from North America.

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Team: Sentinels

TenZ is perhaps the most high-profile Valorant player in the North American region. He started off his Valorant career at Cloud 9 after he switched from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. He was later loaned to the Sentinels before the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reyjkavik.

Tenz brought new life to the roster of Sentinels. Under the leadership of Shahzam, the roster became undefeated and won the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reyjkavik.

Spencer "Hiko" Martin

Team: 100 Thieves

Hiko started his career in professional esports more than 12 years ago with Counter-Strike. He has been playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive since the early days. Ever since he switched to Valorant, he has remained a consistent player for 100 thieves. While the team's performance has been hit or miss, Hiko has remained consistent in his top-notch performance.

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Team: Team Envy

When crashies switched from Counter-Strike: Global Offensive back in 2020, he joined the T1 roster. Currently part of the Team Envy roster, crashies is not only one of the most consistent Valorant players in the region, but he is also one of the best Sova players.

Nicholas "nitr0" Cannella

Team: 100 Thieves

Nitr0 is most well-known for his Counter-Strike: Global Offensive days as part of Team Liquid. Currently, he is not only the controller of the 100 Thieves Valorant roster, with Viper and Omen as primary agents, but one of the best players in the region.

Michael "dapr" Gulino

Team: Sentinels

Along with Shaham, Spice, and Zombs, dapr has been part of the Sentinel's Valorant roster. Since TenZ joined the roster, dapr and the rest of the Sentinels have become arguably the top teams in the region. The Sentinel not only won several championships in the region but also faced off and won against top teams from across the world in the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 2 Masters Reyjkavik.

