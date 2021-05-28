Everything to know about Sentinels in Valorant Championship Tour Masters Reykjavik

Sentinels recently won the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals to qualify for the Valorant Championship Tour Masters Reykjavik.

Along with Valorant, Sentinels has competitive teams in Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Halo. The American company proved its potential at the VCT 2021: NA Stage 2 Challengers Finals and is one of the top Valorant teams in the North American region.

A conquest against the world begins. pic.twitter.com/YgTkQw9581 — Sentinels (@Sentinels) May 25, 2021

In their first match at the VCT Masters, Reykjavik, Sentinels defeated Fnatic 2-0. They later faced Team Vikings in the Upper Bracket Semifinals and won with an identical score. This made them the first team to qualify for the Upper Bracket Final of the highly-coveted event.

All about Sentinels at Valorant Championship Tour Masters Reykjavik

Sentinels is a Los Angeles-based esports team that started its journey in 2020. On April 28th, 2020, the team announced its first four Valorant roster members: Shahzeb “ShahZaM” Khan, Hunter “SicK” Mims, Jared “zombs” Gitlin, and Jay “Sinatraa” Won.

Later, on June 1st, 2020, they finalized the team after signing Michael “dapr” Gulino.

However, on March 10th, 2021, the sexual harassment allegations against Sinatraa got him suspended from Valorant Champions Tour. This led Sentinels to sign Cloud9’s Tyson “TenZ” Ngo on loan to replace him in Valorant Champions Tour Masters 1. The contract was later extended until the end of the Valorant Champions Tour 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals.

Now, TenZ has also signed up for VCT Masters Reyjavik after his incredible performance at both the VCT Masters 1 and VCT 2021: NA Stage 2 Challengers Finals.

Paint the whole city red. pic.twitter.com/CjyTeCNW04 — Sentinels (@Sentinels) May 18, 2021

Current squad members

Shahzeb "ShahZaM" Khan

Hunter "SicK" Mims

Jared "zombs" Gitlin

Michael "dapr" Gulino

Tyson "TenZ" Ngo

Management

Rob Moore - CEO

Eric Ma - Co-President

Charlie Lipsie - Director of Esports

Michael Moore - President of Marketing

Bryan Ybanez - Operations and Team Management

Sentinels dominated the VCT 2021: North America Stage 2 Challengers Finals. They defeated Cloud9 Blue in the finals to become champions and qualify for the VCT Masters in Reykjavik.

The team’s consistency and strategic and aggressive playstyle have allowed them to dominate the matches. Moreover, TenZ has also been a great addition to the team because of his fragging skills.