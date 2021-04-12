TenZ to remain in the Sentinels Valorant roster through the end of Challengers Finals

Recently, there has been a lot of uncertainty regarding Tyson “TenZ” Ngo and whether he'd be able to continue with Sentinels in their Valorant roster.

In one of his recent streams, TenZ commented on the situation, saying:

“I don’t really know what’s really happening. I have no f***ing clue. So, I don’t know if I’m playing in qualifier 2 with any team, or, really, anything at all.”

TenZ buyout up to $5 million... ya that man ain’t leaving C9 https://t.co/2updaaHPqX — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 10, 2021

Moreover, there was a report by Upcomer’s George Geddes, which hinted at the fact that due to his incredible performance on the Sentinels lineup during the Stage 1 Valorant Champions Tour Masters, Cloud9 may have set his buyout value at a whopping $5 million.

For @RushBMediaGG, I reached out to @JackEtienne regarding the TenZ report by DailyEsports concerning the buyout figures of $2.0m and $5.0m.



Mr. Etienne replied “LMAO...those numbers are garbage. No deal is done.” — Ryan (@RyanAtRBM) April 10, 2021

However, when Rush B media reached out to Cloud9's CEO to verify the report, Jack Etienne dismissed the entire matter by stating that the value itself was “garbage” and that no deal was made between the two organizations.

For a stand-in, TenZ was just incredible during the Valorant Champions Tour Masters. He was instrumental in helping Sentinel’s win the entire competition, as he was often the difference-maker in the games.

Sentinels fans can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the organization has just confirmed that TenZ will be continuing in their Valorant lineup at least until the end of the Challengers Finals.

TenZ to continue with the Sentinels Valorant roster for the time being

We are pleased to announce that @TenZOfficial will be competing with Sentinels through the end of Challengers Finals. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) April 12, 2021

After Jay “Sinatraa” Won was charged with sexual harassment allegations by his ex-girlfriend, Sentinels had to bench him for the remainder of the Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 games.

The organization was in dire straits, and they brought in TenZ on loan from Cloud9 as a stand-in for the rest of the competition. To the surprise of Sentinels fans, TenZ fit into the roster like a glove, and his incredible fragging skills allowed him and the lineup to win Stage 1 Masters.

However, Sentinels failed to impress during Stage 2 Challengers 1 as they were relegated early on, making it all the more difficult for them to book their spot in the Stage 2 Masters event in Reykjavik, Iceland.

Playing for Sentinels was a great way for TenZ to get his competitive flare back. Earlier in January, the Cloud9 star had relinquished his career as a professional esports athlete to become a full-time streamer and content creator for the organization.

Now with him staying in the Sentinels Valorant roster a bit longer, the team will be looking to make a big comeback in the VCT Stage 2 Challengers 2 and earn their ticket to Iceland for the Masters event.