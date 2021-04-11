TenZ is uncertain about his future in the Sentinels Valorant roster

During the course of Stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour, Tyson “TenZ” Ngo had risen to be one of the best professional players in North America.

Formerly a Valorant pro for Cloud9, TenZ stepped down from the line-up in January to pursue content creation for the organization.

However, with the recent controversy surrounding Sentinels star Jay “Sinatraa” Won and the sexual harassment allegations levied against him by his former girlfriend, Sentinels benched him and brought TenZ on a temporary replacement.

During Sentinel’s Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 run, TenZ was the biggest difference-maker who set up the team's success, allowing them to secure the Masters win.

Wow we played terribly... lost 0-2 vs. BBG, GGwp to them they destroyed us. Onto the next qualifier I guess :/ — Shahzeb Khan (@ShahZaMk) April 3, 2021

Though Sentinels failed to live up to the expectations during Stage 2 Challengers 1 of the VCT, fans would want the organization to retain Tenz and possibly buy him out from Cloud9.

TenZ buyout up to $5 million... ya that man ain’t leaving C9 https://t.co/2updaaHPqX — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 10, 2021

Previously, it was rumored that TenZ might have a whopping $5 million buyout from Cloud9, as Upcomer’s George Geddes initially reported for the Daily Esports.

However, the rumor was soon dispelled by Cloud9 CEO Jack Etienne, who quoted the numbers as “garbage” and said that no deal was formalized regarding TenZ between the two organizations.

Tenz’s future in the Sentinels Valorant roster is uncertain

TenZ opened up about his future in the Sentinels Valorant line-up during a recent stream when a fan asked him about the situation.

TenZ said that his “on loan” contract with Sentinels was coming to an end. If the contract is not extended, he will not be able to play the VCT Masters 1 champion and help them secure a spot for the Stage 2 Masters event in Reykjavik, Iceland.

During the stream, TenZ said,

“I don’t really know what’s really happening. I have no f***ing clue. So, I don’t know if I’m playing in qualifier 2 with any team, or, really, anything at all.”

Playing on the Sentinel's Valorant roster was a great way for TenZ to get back his competitive Esports flair. Going back to streaming is not something that his fans want for him.

However, if the contract is not extended, TenZ might be playing a few League of Legends games.

He was recently invited by 100 Thieves' content creator and streamer Hammoudi "Yassuo" Abdalrhman to participate in an upcoming League of Legends Twitch Rivals tournament.

So TenZ fans might see the Valorant star flex his wrist muscles a bit in Riot Games’ MOBA sometime shortly.