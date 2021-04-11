Cloud9 CEO dispels the rumor that sets TenZ’s Valorant buyout at a massive $5 million

There has been a lot of talk in the Valorant community about inflated player salaries and ridiculously high buyout value for some professional players.

The Sentinels roster already has some of the highest-paid players in the Valorant Esports scene so far. Now, rumors suggest that the organization might be looking to buyout Tyson “TenZ” Ngo from Cloud9 for a whopping $5 million.

TenZ buyout up to $5 million... ya that man ain’t leaving C9 https://t.co/2updaaHPqX — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) April 10, 2021

Upcomer’s George Geddes broke the news in the Daily Esports. Geddes claimed that his sources indicate that Cloud9 has set a $5 million buyout for their former Valorant star TenZ.

What made this rumor plausible was that TenZ had an incredible performance with the Sentinels during stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour.

After the whole Jay “Sinatraa” Won sexual allegations fiasco, Sentinels brought in TenZ on loan to fill the vacancy. His stellar performance led many Esports personalities to believe that his total buyout from Cloud9 must have skyrocketed over stage 1 of the Valorant Champions Tour.

a full buy out would be a lot



the last price I heard was around $2 million (before the previous qualifier) — The Esports Writer (@FionnOnFire) April 10, 2021

His previous buyout from the org was rumored to have been set somewhere around $2 million, which many believed could have reached $5 million by now.

Cloud9 CEO denies Tenz’s Valorant buyout price

For @RushBMediaGG, I reached out to @JackEtienne regarding the TenZ report by DailyEsports concerning the buyout figures of $2.0m and $5.0m.



Mr. Etienne replied “LMAO...those numbers are garbage. No deal is done.” — Ryan (@RyanAtRBM) April 10, 2021

After Geddes' report was published on the Daily Esports, RushB reached out to the Cloud9 CEO, Jack Etienne, to confirm the rumors regarding Tenz’s $5 million buyout.

However, Etienne dispelled the rumor and said,

“Those numbers are garbage. No deal is done.”

Irrespective of the buyout value set for the 19-year-old Canadian Valorant prodigy, it feels like a matter of time before Sentinels permanently adds him to the Valorant roster.

Despite a stand-in, Tenz had been the difference-maker for Sentinels during their Valorant Champions Tour Stage 1 run.

He has some of the best mechanics in the game when using duelists like Jett and Reyna optimally. He was one of the biggest reasons for becoming the VCT Stage 1 Masters.

However, the squad fell short of expectations during Stage 2 Challengers 1, as they were relegated early on.

Sentinels will be looking to make a big comeback during Stage 2 Challengers 2 and book their spot for the Masters event in Reykjavik, Iceland.