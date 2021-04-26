Valorant Champions Tour 2021 NA Stage 2 Challengers 2: Sentinels dominate Cloud9 Blue in grand finals

The Valorant Champions Tour 2021 Stage 2 Challengers 2 for the North American region came to an end with Sentinels clean sweeping Cloud9 Blue in the grand finals.

As the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) NA Stage 1 Masters ended, all the teams hoped to secure a berth in the upcoming VCT NA Stage 2 Challengers Finals. The battle was fierce amongst all the participants since only two slots were available for the NA region in the all-important Stage 2 Masters.

Sentinels, winners of the Stage 1 Masters for the NA region, fell short in qualifying for the Stage 2 Challengers 1. However, they bounced back, and not only did they qualify for the Challengers 2, but they also ended up victorious in the tournament.

WON CHALLENGERS 2 🥇 GG's to C9 as we take a 3-0 win. Once again the guys are insane @ShahZaMk @zombs @daprcs @SicK_cs — TenZ / Tyson (SEN) (@TenZOfficial) April 25, 2021

Valorant Champions Tour NA Stage 2 Challengers 2 grand finals

Following the revelation of abuse by Sentinels’ Jay “Sinatraa” Won against his former girlfriend, Cleo “cle0h” Hernandez, their Valorant roster was in a bit of a bind. They did not have an active roster to continue the Valorant Champions Tour until the situation with Sinatraa was fixed.

For the organization’s future, Sentinels moved to recruit Tyson “TenZ” Ngo on loan from Cloud9 Blue. With him joining, the roster looked stronger than ever and went on to win the Stage 1 Masters.

With their current roster, Sentinels looked to once again become the best in the region. Coming into the Stage 2 Challengers 2, the organization hit a roadblock initially, as they were struck down to the lower bracket by Andbox.

From here, Sentinels made their climb through the lower bracket, defeating T1 and Immortals, to get to the lower bracket round 3. They faced Andbox once again and exacted revenge, defeating the former 2-1.

Next, they defeated Team NRG 2-0 to qualify for the grand finals, where TenZ’s former team waited.

The grand final was a best-of-5 series. However, it took Sentinels only three matches to seal the deal as they powered through to defeat C9 Blue 3-0.

Congratulations to @Sentinels on winning the #VCTChallengersNA Week 2 Main Event! GGs to all the teams that competed in this tournament. Next up, Challengers Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/HHlqKFBJ5n — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) April 25, 2021

The results of the three Valorant matches were-

Match 1: Cloud9 Blue 4-13 Sentinels (Map: Bind)

4-13 (Map: Bind) Match 2: Cloud9 Blue 6-13 Sentinels (Map: Haven)

6-13 (Map: Haven) Match 3: Cloud9 Blue 12-14 Sentinels (Map: Split)