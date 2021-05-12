5 best Breach players to follow in Valorant

The Valorant community has got many Breach pro players to follow while learning the character's playstyle.

Riot Games’ 5v5 tactical shooter game, Valorant, provides a vast pool of 15 different agents with unique abilities. Among all the agents, Breach is probably one of the best initiator agents in Valorant to help the team in pushing into the sites.

The Swedish agent, Breach, is all about taking away enemies’ vision and mobility with his abilities. But using his abilities at the right time is all that matters in Valorant.

Players should watch pro players use Breach to learn new tricks and get some tips. It is the best way to learn to play Breach effectively.

Below are the top 5 Breach players to follow in Valorant.

#5 - Nosyy

Nosyy is one of the top Breach mains in North America. The streamer is one of the most effective with Breach’s flashes in the game. He makes it easy for his team to win a match, by dazing and blinding the enemies.

Nosyy’s perfect flashes allow him and his team to effectively eliminate enemies. The player excels in most of the matches with Breach.

#4 - Hiko

If there's one player who can make the agent shine in a competitive game, it’s 100 Thieves' Spencer "Hiko" Martin. Hiko makes the best use of Breach’s toolkit, by using both flashes and quakes to disable the enemies.

His playstyle is quite aggressive while both attacking and defending. However, as an initiator, he helps his team make pushes, by using all the abilities at his disposal.

#3 - LMNTRIX

The content creator, LMNTRIX is one of the most effective Breach players in Valorant. He seems to have an aggressive playstyle. However, he is also great at playing the agent defensively.

Breach is strong with his flashes, and LMNTRIX knows when and where to use them. He uses some ingenious strategies while playing Breach in Valorant.

The Breach main player allows his teammates to make a heavy push, by using his abilities to blind and daze his enemies.

#2 - SicK

Hunter "SicK" Mims, the former American professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player, has gained recognition in the Valorant competitive scene as well. He is currently playing for Sentinels, who were the champions of VCT 2021: North America Stage 1 Masters.

SicK’s brilliant game sense allows him to use Breach’s ability at the right time during the matches. Hence, he is right up there with the top Breach players in the international Valorant competitive scene.

#1 - ShadoW

Using Breach’s abilities at the right time is all that matters, and Tobias "ShadoW" Flodström does this well. He is part of the FunPlus Phoenix Valorant roster.

ShadoW is also known for combining Breach’s abilities. For instance, he is frequently seen using Fault Line at first, followed by a Flashpoint to completely take away enemies’ mobility and vision.

This puts his team at an advantage in rushing sites by disabling the opponent's defenses.

Disclaimer: This list solely reflects the author’s personal views on Valorant and is in no way the final list for others.