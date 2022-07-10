5 best in-game leaders (IGL) to look out for at Valorant Champions Tour Masters: Copenhagen

One of the most hyped events in Valorant's esports calendar, the VCT Masters, is set to return for its second iteration of the year. The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) Masters 2022 Stage 2 is scheduled to begin on July 10. The event will be hosted at the Forum Arena, Copenhagen, Denmark.

Top Valorant teams are preparing to travel to this Scandinavian country, where they will duke it out in a closed LAN setup. The final three days will be showcased in front of a live audience at the Forum Arena.

The event will host the top 12 teams from across the world as they compete against each other for the title of Stage 2 Masters winners. They will not only obtain a hefty prize money but also receive VCT Circuit points, contributing to their chances of participating in the year-end Valorant Champions.

Most promising IGLs at Valorant Champions Tour Masters 2022 Copenhagen

A side can have five outstanding players and still lose if they do not have a good in-game leader. An IGL has quite a few additional responsibilities besides being a good gamer. The best IGLs are why top teams manage to stay at the top.

In this episode of NXT-UP, find out who to keep your eyes on at Copenhagen #VALORANTMasters kicks off this week!

IGLs are critical factor in any team's success as they decide the flow and pace of the game and make decisive choices.

5) Guild koldamenta

Jose Luis "koldamenta" Aranguren Herrero is a Spanish player for Guild Esports. He's a former PUBG professional who joined Guild in January.

The 29-year-old mainly uses Controller Agents like Omen, Brimstone, and Viper and has bagged over $40,000 in winnings so far.

4) XSET dephh

Rory "dephh" Jackson is a British game for XSET. He is a former professional Counter-Strike: Global Offensive player who was best known for his 44-month-long tenure with Complexity Gaming from February 2016 to October 2019.

The 30-year-old parted ways with them and went inactive, later retiring from CS: GO and pursuing a career in Riot Games' FPS.

3) LOUD Saadhak

Matias "Saadhak" Delipetro is an Argentine player for LOUD. He is a former Paladins player who left it to pursue a career in the Valorant esports scene.

The 25-year-old was ranked as the 8th best player of 2021 in Brazil by Valorant Zone and has bagged over $50,000 in prize money. KAY/O, Breach, and Sage are the main Agents that he plays.

2) Fnatic Boaster

Jake "Boaster" Howlett is a British gamer for Fnatic. He is a former professional CS: GO player like a few on this list. The 27-year-old's played some LoL, too, but has found his stride in the Tier 1 scene of European tournaments. Boaster has claimed over $50,000 in winnings and mainly plays with Omen, Astra, and Viper.

1) OpTic FNS

Pujan "FNS" Mehta is a Canadian player for OpTic Gaming and has won over $100,000 in tournaments. Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker says his 30-year-old teammate FNS is the best in-game leader in both Counter-Strike and Valorant, having led his team to a triumphant Masters Reykjavik 2022 championship win.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinion.

