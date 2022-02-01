5 key points to take from Enigma Gaming's performance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1

Enigma Gaming displayed a dominating performance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship (VCC 2022) India Qualifiers 1 and qualified for the main event by winning it after defeating Global Esports in the grand-finals.

They took down the defending champions with a 3-1 scoreline in the best-of-five series and became the first team to secure their slot in the main event. However, Enigma Gaming (EG) significantly improved in the first qualifier. They defeated Velocity Gaming and Global Esports, two South Asian Valorant esports giants, back-to-back to make it to the main event.

This article will discuss some critical parts of EG's performance in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1.

Reasons behind Enigma Gaming's success in the Valorant Conquerors Championship India Qualifiers 1:

Enigma Gaming will now compete against the top teams of South Asia in the Valorant Conquerors Championship main event, which is the only qualifying tournament for the teams in this region to the APAC Split 1 Challengers Playoffs. However, here are some key points of EG's performance in the India Qualifiers 1.

1) Rawfiul is cracked

Akram "Rawfiul" Virani, one of the most exciting talents in the country, has made his mark in the India Qualifiers 1. He is one of the main reasons behind Enigma Gaming's domination in this tournament.

Rawfiul's sharp aim and aggressive playstyle with Jett creates space for his team, and other members have capitalized on that very well. Some even termed Rawfiul the 'Headshot Machine' after his extraordinary gameplay in the tournament.

2) Excali's addition

Enigma Gaming made one of the best decisions ahead of the Valorant Conquerors Championship by adding Karan 'Excali' Mhaswadkar to their Valorant roster. Excali proved himself once again and helped his team dominate against all the big teams in India.

His partnership with Rawfiul successfully assisted their team take out crucial frags in the game. Enigma Gaming's double-duelist composition was enough to outperform their opponents thanks to Excali's aggressive play upfront. His experience also enhanced the firepower of the team.

3) Rexy's improvement

After having a challenging phase, Tejas "Rexy" Koitan improved significantly over the last few months. His performance in the VCC India Qualifiers 1 as a support player became the vital factor for Enigma Gaming's domination.

With his excellent Sova play, Rexy helped his team strengthen their ground in the tournament. If he continues this form in the main event, Enigma Gaming has a high chance of becoming the champions of the Valorant Conquerors Championship 2022 as well.

4) Antidote as IGL

Sabyasachi "Antidote" Bose is one of the newest IGLs in Indian Valorant esports. After a year of domination with Velocity Gaming in 2020, he decided to leave the team at the start of 2021 as he wanted to try something new and lead his team in the game.

The start of the new journey did not go the way he wanted. However, he has improved himself with time and finally delivered for his team when it mattered the most.

Antidote read the game and provided instructions to help his team outshine their opponent in highly pressurized situations. It will be interesting to see if he can deliver the same in the main event or not.

5) Yb as head coach

In recent weeks, Lukas "Yb" Gröning is undoubtedly the unsung hero behind Enigma Gaming's performance. Yb has a tremendous amount of experience in FPS gaming that is definitely a welcome addition to the team.

Since his joining, the team has become more organized and strategic, which eventually became the reason behind EG's domination in the first qualifier. It will be interesting to see what he brings to the table ahead of the Valorant Conquerors Championship Main Event.

This is just a start for Enigma Gaming, and they need to keep this momentum going in the coming days if they want to achieve something higher from here onwards.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar