5 molly lineups for Brimstone on Icebox

Brimstone’s Incendiary, or molly, is excellent for stalling pushes and preventing defuses in Valorant.

After a relatively recent patch, his Incendiary’s price decreased to 200 credits, making it more affordable. Although it’s easy to use, it may take some precision before firing to get the most out of it.

It’s almost essential for Brimstone players to learn the “lineups” for each map for maximum effectiveness. Icebox, the most recent one, may have a few lineups that players are yet to learn; they may even require some practice.

Five Brimstone molly lineups for Icebox

Image via Riot Games

#1 - A Site Corner - Offense

With the bomb planted in the deep right corner of Icebox’s “A Site,” Brimstone can use his Incendiary all the way from “Nest.”

Image via R4J4S (YouTube)

Image via R4J4S (YouTube)

Advertisement

Although the lineup is intended for post-plant situations, it can also be used by a defender on the flank. Either way, this Incendiary will stall the corner on A Site to buy time.

R4J4S gives an in-depth tutorial:

#2 - B Site Tube - Offense

If the bomb is planted behind the green box inside the B Site tube, Brimstone can molly the bomb from the B Site entrance.

Image via EleganceFox (YouTube)

Advertisement

Image via EleganceFox (YouTube)

Elegance Fox gave a detailed explanation for the Incendiary and how to execute it flawlessly.

#3 - A Site Box (Default) - Offense

One of the most common plant spots on Icebox is against the tube and box intersection. Brimstone can use his Molotov from the attacker's spawn side.

Image via EleganceFox (YouTube)

Advertisement

Image via EleganceFox (YouTube)

Since this spot is a common position for planting the bomb, it's is essential for Brimstone to have a molly lineup up his sleeve. Playing with randoms will likely result in frequent use of this lineup.

#4 - A Site Box (Default) - Defense

On defense, Brimstone can use his Molly from the stairs that lead up to the rafters on A to prevent attackers from planting against the tube and box intersection.

Image via Danklar (YouTube)

Attackers plant in this spot very often. This lineup is hugely effective, especially when attackers attempt to execute late in the round.

Advertisement

#5 - B Site Box (Default) - Defense

One of the most common plant spots on Icebox is behind the B site's green box, also known as default. Brimstone can effectively molly the location from the intersection of “Hut” and “Back” near the defender spawn.

Image via Danklar (YouTube)

Image via Danklar (YouTube)

This spot is the most popular plant location on the B Site. Incendiary can be used while rotating to prevent attackers from planting in the "default" position.

Advertisement

Although the lineups are mostly intended for either offense or defense, in theory, they are interchangeable. If an agent is lurking or flanking, the lineups can work inversely.

Either way, it is undeniable that Brimstone has great stalling power. His Incendiary, combined with his ultimate, can make him one of the most clutch agents in Valorant. It's imperative for Brimstone players to have a multitude of molly lineups in their arsenal.

Note: This list reflects the opinions of the writer.