Valorant patch 2.00 official notes introduce agent 14 Yoru, along with Brimstone buffs and Omen nerfs

The first major Valorant update of 2021 is finally here, and the latest version is set to introduce the shooter’s newest Agent, Yoru, into the mix,

However, the Valorant devs are not just looking to bring the 5th duelist of the game with this patch, as they will be tweaking some kits and changing the current meta drastically too.

🚨 #VALORANT update 2.00 patch notes are live!

🔹 Yoru is in the game!

🔹 Agent+Weapon balancing

🔹 Bug fixes

Brimstone is all set to get a sizable buff to his kit, which is going to make him relevant once more, in both pro play and standard matchmaking.

Omen, on the other hand, will get some tweaks to the quality of life perks that his current abilities provide. Riot felt that his kit was not very economically demanding, and he will hence be toned down a bit with this patch, so as to help out the other controllers in the game.

Other changes include a nerf to the Classic, and players will now find it much harder to get consistent head-taps with the right-click mechanic of the weapon.

For a detailed view of Valorant patch 2.00, players can always check out Riot Games’ official website.

However, for a brief overview, here are the major highlights from the coming update.

Valorant patch 2.00 official notes

#1. Valorant's New Champion Yoru

Image via Riot Games

Yoru joins the Valorant Roster

#2. Valorant's Champion Updates

Brimstone

Image via Riot Games

Stim Beacon

Will now quick cast (no equip time)

Molotov

Cost reduced: $300 >>> $200

Sky Smokes

Cast range increased: 4200 >>> 5000

Smoke duration increased:14.25 >>> 19.25

Sound

Brimstone no longer makes a sound that enemies can hear when confirming the location of his smokes

Omen

Image via Riot Games

Paranoia

Cost increased: $200 >>> $400

Dark Cover

Projectile speed decreased: 4000 >>> 2800

Viper

Image via Riot Games

Riot promises a Viper buff very soon.

#3. Valorant Weapon Updates

Image via Zilliongamer

Classic (Alt. Fire)

Jumping error increased: .4 >>> 1.0

Increased input queue on right-click: 0.065 >>> .225

Firing consecutively now jumps in error, starting at 1.9 for the first burst, 2.5 for the second, and then the third/fourth burst will be at a 6.0

Right-click now has a recovery curve starting at .1s

#4. Valorant Competitive Updates

New Competitive regional leaderboards (Jan. 12)

Rank system updated, including rank progress bar, numerical progress, and further distribution changes to make it easier to climb out of the lower ranks

Immortal and Radiant ranks are now capped at a premade size of two

New ranked rewards for Episode 1 (pair of Gun Buddies based on your highest Act Rank achieved during Episode 1)

#5. Valorant Social Updates

The “Add Friend” button has been removed from the in-game player list

#6. Valorant Bugs

Fixed an issue where Omen could sometimes teleport past the buy phase barriers

Fixed an issue where Omen could plant the Spike while elevated on a Sage wall

Fixed an issue where players on the opposing team could be seen on the minimap long after leaving line of sight

Fixed an issue where the desktop resolution was not restored after alt-tabbing from the game when playing in fullscreen mode, at lower-than-native resolution. Thank you to player fl0m for bringing this to our attention!

Fixed an issue introduced in the 1.14 patch that incorrectly calculated client ping by including client frametime in the calculation

#7. Valorant Known Issues