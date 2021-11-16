5 players who can replace Brax and Hazed in the TSM Valorant lineup

Valorant Champions 2021 is now just a few weeks away. 16 qualified teams from around the globe will be competing to be the best Valorant team in what will be the final Valorant event of 2021.

While some teams are preparing for the grandest Valorant esports stage, other teams have already started to plan for the next year's championship. Teams who have fallen short this year to make it to the Champions are ready to make a stronger comeback in 2022.

North America's TSM is also ready to prove themselves next year. However, the roster has gone through some recent changes as Braxton "Brax" Pierce and James "Hazed" Cobb have left the squad. The North American side is currently searching for two potential replacements for them.

Top 5 players who can join TSM's Valorant roster:

Here are some of the players who can replace Brax and Hazed on TSM's Valorant roster.

Corey Nigra:

Corey Nigra recently announced that he is leaving Faze Clan. The 22-year-old is one of the most talented players from North America.

As per some reports, Corey is among the ongoing trialists. He can be a perfect option for TSM to replace Brax or Hazed.

Tigg:

Tanner "TiGG" Spanuis is currently under contract with Luminosity Gaming. After Hazed left TSM, the North American side need a player who can play the Controller agent efficiently.

TiGG often plays controller agent for his team Luminosity Gaming. As per some reports, TiGG is also among the ongoing trialists along with Corey. If he finally leaves Luminosity Gaming, then TSM can become his new home.

Temperature:

Nolan "Temperature" Pepper was relieved from his duties on November 4 by Gen.G Esports. Temperature was on a loan spell at Gen.G Esports from Evil Genius.

Temperature can join TSM (Image Via Riot)

Temperature is an excellent Sentinel player. He can also be a good option for TSM to replace Brax and Hazed.

YaBoiDre:

Diondre "YaBoiDre" Bond is another option for TSM as well. YaBoiDre's aggressive gameplay can be an X-factor for TSM. He can play as second Duelist for the team as well.

Although there are no rumors about YaBoiDre's move to TSM, he can be a great option as well.

Sinatraa:

Jay "Sinatraa" Won was banned from playing competitive Valorant. After completing his suspension, Sinatraa's current team, Sentinels, confirmed that they are not adding him to their active roster again.

Sinatraa is currently looking for a team. If he joins TSM, it can be an excellent addition to the North American side.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Note: The article reflects the views of the writer.

Edited by R. Elahi