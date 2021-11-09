After Rawkus leaves Faze to join Sentinels, here is what NA Valorant looks like in the offseason

Valorant Champions 2021 starts next month, where the top 16 teams of this year from around the globe will compete to be crowned the best team. These sides are currently grinding to polish themselves ahead of this year's last event.

While fans are waiting for the Valorant Champions 2021, teams are already starting to take shape for 2022. Players and coaches have begun to switch teams and are getting ready to compete again next year.

Everything to know about Valorant roster shuffle in North America (NA)

Valorant esports is growing every passing day, and sides are becoming more competitive. As the first year of the Valorant Champions Tour is almost over, teams have already set their eyes on 2022. Players have started to find new homes ahead of the new year.

Here are all the major Valorant roster moves in North America (NA) so far:

5) mummAy to Andbox

On November 5, Anthony "mummAy" DiPaolo left Team Envy and joined Andbox after almost two months of a trial period. He is considered one of the best controller players in the NA region and will be an excellent addition to the Andbox squad.

Andbox @andbox_official



Please give a warm welcome to our latest sharpshooter Bringing down the house, New York style.Please give a warm welcome to our latest sharpshooter @mummAy Bringing down the house, New York style. Please give a warm welcome to our latest sharpshooter @mummAy. https://t.co/Ukc7POsAnI

4) BabyJ and Corey leave Faze Clan

Hunter "BabyJ" Schline and Corey "Corey" Nigra announced their departures from Faze Clan shortly after the NA VCT Last Chance Qualifier. The former is currently a free agent and partnered with Evolved Talent. Meanwhile, Corey is reported to be among the ongoing trialists along with Luminosity TiGG at TSM.

FaZe babybay @KING_BABYBAY Sucks that we went out like that, felt like we really put in a lot of work and started making a lot of progress with @jdmarzano and @CoachTrippy working together. It’s been a long year and I’m grateful for the SMEAG ARMY. Be prepared for streams in the future. Next year is OURS. Sucks that we went out like that, felt like we really put in a lot of work and started making a lot of progress with @jdmarzano and @CoachTrippy working together. It’s been a long year and I’m grateful for the SMEAG ARMY. Be prepared for streams in the future. Next year is OURS.

3) Temperature's loan period at Gen.G Esports came to an end

On November 4, Nolan "Temperature" Pepper's short period loan spell at Gen.G Esports ended, and the organization released him from his duties. Temperature is currently a free agent looking for a new team.

2) YaBoiDre left Luminosity Gaming

Diondre "YaBoiDre" Bond was the latest to join the free agent list after Luminosity Gaming released him last night. YaBoiDre is also looking for a new team.

LG YaBoiDre @YaBoiDre As of today I’m allowed to look into offers as a restricted free agent. So thankful for everything LG has done for me and allowing me to represent them! I love all my teammates and wish them the best ❤️ Looking to play Flex/ Main smokes. Dm for info As of today I’m allowed to look into offers as a restricted free agent. So thankful for everything LG has done for me and allowing me to represent them! I love all my teammates and wish them the best ❤️ Looking to play Flex/ Main smokes. Dm for info

1) Rawkus joins Sentinels as head coach

Arguably the most surprising and exciting move of this transfer window saw Shane "Rawkus" Flaherty leave Faze Clan's Valorant roster a few days back. Yesterday, Sentinels announced that they are appointing Rawkus as their head coach ahead of the Valorant Champions 2021.

It will be interesting to see how the former Overwatch League pro succeeds in his new role.

The roster shuffle has just started, and it will pick up pace after the end of the 2021 season. It will be intriguing to see who gets a better result in next year's championship.

