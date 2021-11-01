Cloud9 Blue wins NA Last Chance Qualifier and qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021

Cloud9 Blue are the champions of the Valorant Champions Tour NA Last Chance Qualifier after defeating Rise in the Grand Finals.

With this win, Cloud9 Blue became the third and final North American team to qualify for the Valorant Champions 2021. They are also the last team to enter the biggest Valorant event of the year.

The top 16 teams around the globe will compete in Berlin to be the best Valorant team of the year.

Cloud9 Blue qualifies for Valorant Champions 2021 by winning NA Last Chance Qualifier

The NA Last Chance Qualifier was the final opportunity for the North American teams to secure a spot in the Valorant Champions 2021. Eight teams participated in the NA LCQ based on the Circuit Points standings.

After a week of thrilling encounters, Cloud9 Blue took on Rise in the Grand Finals of the NA Last Chance Qualifier. They eased past Rise 3-0 to emerge as champions of the tournament.

Cloud9 Blue previously faced Rise in the Upper Semifinal of the NA Last Chance Qualifier, losing and dropping down to the Lower Bracket. The two teams met once again in the Grand Finals, and C9 Blue was determined to take revenge for their earlier defeat, and they did so in style.

Cloud9 Blue dominated from the very first round of the game. They won the first map on Breeze with a 13-8 scoreline and took the lead in the tie. The second map was utterly one-sided as Cloud9 Blue extended their lead in the series with a 13-0 victory on Split.

The third map, Bind, was a truly intense game, but Cloud9 Blue secured the win with a 13-11 scoreline.

Cloud9 Blue will be joining the other two North American teams, Sentinels and Team Envy, in the Valorant Champions 2021. It will be interesting to see how these teams perform in the biggest Valorant event of the year.

