5 tips for playing ranked on Valorant

Pushing rank in Valorant can be tedious sometimes, and not taking proper measures while grinding endlessly can cause burnout.

Valorant has a range of ranks starting from Iron to Radiant. Ranks reflect the skill level of each player. The competitiveness of Valorant makes everyone feel the need to reach the top rank to feel content with their own progress.

That mindset is good for someone to keep up the grind. With aim and reflexes kept in mind, anyone can make the mistake of thinking that they can push rank easily. While skill is a necessity in pushing rank, Valorant being the competitive team-based tactical shooter that it is, team coordination also plays a big part.

This guide will deal with some of the major points to be kept in mind while playing a ranked match on Valorant.

5 tips to keep in mind to improve Valorant rank

Tip 1: Warming up

Warmup is a very important part of becoming better, irrespective of which sport or game. Muscles always need some activity to perform at full potential. So entering a spike rush or deathmatch to warm up reflexes and aim can be very helpful.

#Tip 2: Planning on which agent to pick

Jett in agent pick (Image via Riot)

Valorant has many agents to pick from, but trying all agents in rapid succession can render the player useless.

It is important to pick the right agents for the right reasons to help the team make a strategy work. Avoid insta-locking an agent and instead opt to choose one based on the rest of the team's composition.

#Tip 3: Communicating with teammates

Communication plays a huge factor in competitive games, and Valorant is no different. It is almost mandatory to have a microphone for playing FPS games. Giving callouts and communicating during rounds can help maintain teamwork.

#Tip 4: Mental peace

Raging can have a negative impact on teammates. Keeping a positive mental attitude goes a long way. It is better not to rage over the microphone, as words might affect players and hence hamper their performance. Keeping teammates motivated can yield better results.

#Tip 5: Economy

Team economy is something that should not be overlooked. Discussing the economy during the preparation phase to buy weapons and utilities can help keep balance. Time should be given to discuss when to buy and when not to.

Buy menu in Valorant (Image via Riot)

Apart from all these, there really is no rule of thumb to follow when ranking up in Valorant. Every single player has their own way of playing the game.

Edited by Nikhil Vinod