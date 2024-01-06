5 tips to rank up from Gold in Valorant

Ranking up from Gold may seem daunting in a competitive FPS game like Valorant, but it's quite easy. This rank is considered to be the average for all competitive players. Here, players end up being decent with their aim but lack consistency when it comes to the basics.

Thus, many people find it difficult to climb up from Gold and make their way to higher ELO. With some simple changes to the daily playstyle and a bunch of helpful tips, a player can make it out of any rank. This article provides five essential tips to rank up from Gold in Valorant.

Most useful tips to rank up from Gold in Valorant

1) Follow a proper aim routine

Practice range in Valorant (Image via Riot Games)

The difference in ranks shows how good a player's aim and game sense are. Going higher in ranks, we notice the players there are much more aware and have a crisper aim. Players in Gold have good aim and can even create some highlight-worthy moments, but they can't do it constantly.

Hence, a proper aim routine is the simplest tip to rank up from Gold in Valorant. While this should be followed by every player in every rank, Gold players will find this quite beneficial. You can either train your aim in the Practice Range or play in other game modes like Team Deathmatch or Swiftplay. Third-party software like Aim Labs is also useful as it provides an aim routine specially designed for Valorant players.

2) Memorize Lineups

Brimstone with his Incendiary (Image via Riot Games)

Lineups may seem like a chore to learn, but they're another useful way of ranking up in Valorant. This is especially true for the Gold lobby since most players there are still learning the fundamentals and, hence, don't use any lineups.

The games provide players with a bunch of Agents with lineups like Phoenix, Brimstone, Sova, Fade, Viper, KAY/0, and Gekko. Even Viper's wall setups can be considered lineups. These can be most helpful during post-plant scenarios but can also have a great impact on finding information about enemies' whereabouts. Having a precise lineup is quite unpredictable in this ELO and can aid players in their journey to rank up from Gold.

3) Watch pro matches

Shopify Rebellion vs Team Liquid at Game Changers Championship 2023 (Image via Riot Games)

The best way to learn this tactical shooter on the fly is to view its pro matches. By watching these pros in action on the biggest stage, players can observe how they play the rounds to perfection while adapting and reacting to things happening during a round.

This practice can help shape a Gold player's game sense and even aim. They can then implement the strategies in their matches and increase their chances of victory. Simple things like clearing every corner or taking your time while aiming could be crucial to winning many matches. Watching pro matches can help instill these skills in a player, subsequently helping them rank up from Gold.

4) Queue with friends

5 stack lobby of pros from EMEA (Image via u/vnNinja21 || Riot Games)

This is perhaps the simplest tip for players to rank up in Valorant. Queuing with friends changes the ranked experience significantly compared to solo queuing. With friends, a Gold player can have proper teamwork and coordinate executes or retakes on a site to perfection.

Queuing with friends also allows the player to choose their comfort pick. Because of this, both the player and their friends can be at their best. While this is not healthy for the long run, it will certainly help to rank up from Gold a lot quicker in the game.

5) Always have clean comms

Text chat menu (Image via Riot Games)

Comms are an important part of any team-based multiplayer game, and that is especially true for something as intricate as Valorant. It has a wide variety of Agents and maps, each with unique features.

Having clean comms will not only help the player's teammates but also the player themself as it makes them more aware of their surroundings. In lower-ranked lobbies, giving proper comms is not always the practice, but making it a habit will help the process of ranking up from Gold in Valorant's competitive mode much smoother.

Stay tuned to the Sportskeeda Valorant page for more tips and guides.