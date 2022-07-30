7 Valorant pros with the highest sensitivity settings

Despite being around for just two years, Valorant has managed to develop a strong professional circuit. However, this game is similar to other tactical shooters in many ways, one of which is the fact that pros tend to stick to the low eDPI (effective dots per inch) range when it comes to their mouse sensitivity.

While a large number of pros use low a eDPI setting that ranges between 200 and 400, there are some who love to go higher. The eDPI setting of a mouse is unique to every player because different people are comfortable with different levels of sensitivity when it comes to a mouse.

Moreover, playing on a sensitivity setting that one isn't familiar with could affect their accuracy in games like Valorant.

Note: For this list, the metric of eDPI has been considered because it takes into account different variables like mouse DPI, in-game sensitivity, and resolution and compiles them into a singular unit to facilitate better understanding.

7 Valorant pros who loving using high sensitivity in the game

7) Enzo

Enzo "Enzo" Mestari is a French gamer who plays Valorant professionally for the Fnatic roster. He used to play Counter-Strike: Global Offensive before making the switch to Riot's tactical shooter after it was released in 2020.

Enzo takes up the role of the in-game leader for Fnatic and possesses brilliant leadership qualities. That said, the team couldn't make a mark in the VCT Masters Copenhagen, crashing out of the lower bracket semi-finals after losing to FunPlus Phoenix, the team which eventually went on to win the tournament. Enzo's eDPI is set to 400.

6) ANGE1

Kyrylo "ANGE1" Karasov is the oldest player on this list, and he's been active in the professional circuit for a while now. He used to be a part of the Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and the original Counter-Strike circuits before moving on to Valorant.

He currently plays for FunPlus Phoenix, the team that recently defeated Paper Rex in the VCT Masters Copenhagen Grand Finals. Unlike most players on this list, ANGE1 has a lot of experience when it comes to participating in professional tournaments, and his current eDPI stands at 400.

5) d3ffo

Nikita “d3ffo” Sudakov is a 20-year-old Russian gamer who is a part of the Valorant professional circuit. Although d3ffo currently plays on behalf of Gambit Esports, he's essentially a part of the M3 roster who is currently under contract with Gambit.

Back in 2021, d3ffo won the VCT Masters Stage 3 Berlin, which also happens to be the second-most prestigious tournament in Valorant. After that win, d3ffo and Gambit went on to secure the second spot in the Valorant Champions 2021. He's a very skilled player, and his eDPI rating stands at 438.

4) t3xture

Kim "t3xture" Na-Ra is a South Korean player who is a part of the DAMWON Gaming roster. He's been involved with this team since early 2021 and continues to represent them in Valorant tournaments in the Southeast Asian region for now.

Although DAMWON Gaming is yet to see major success as a team, t3xture has a very nice skillset that he brings to the game. With reflexes like a cat, his eDPI value is 440. From whatever information is available, DAMWON Gaming is the first professional team that t3xture signed up with.

3) f0rsakeN

This list wouldn't be complete without having Jason "f0rsakeN" Susanto. This Indonesian Valorant professional is an integral part of the Paper Rex roster. He pulled off some really excellent plays during the VCT Masters Copenhagen and can be really deadly in the game.

f0rsakeN has his eDPI set to 569. This number is slightly lower than his teammate d4v41 but is comparatively higher than many pros in the circuit. He used to be a part of the Boom Esports roster and would participate in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournaments before boarding the Valorant express.

2) d4v41

Khalish “d4v41” Rusyaidee is a Malaysian Valorant professional who is currently playing for Paper Rex. He's one of their most trustworthy players on whom the team can rely when they're in a sticky situation.

During the last tournament, d4v41 played with agents like Fade, Chamber, and KAY/O. However, while Fade and Chamber were his main agents in the past two months, he was equally deadly with KAY/O. His current eDPI setting is 585.

1) wippie

Maxim “wippie” Shepelev is a Russian individual who plays the game professionally and is a part of the Version1 roster. Wippie has the highest eDPI on this list at 1257.

It's unclear why he uses such a high-sensitivity setting, but he apparently has a very small mousepad. His high eDPI indicates that wippie depends a lot on micro movements in the game. Moreover, he's mostly accurate with his shots too, which goes to prove that he's exceptionally skilled at controlling his mouse movements.

