8bit Binks apologizes to Indian Valorant community for recent livestream outburst

Mithul “8bit Binks69” Nayak recently left the Indian Valorant community in shock and awe as viewers observed the player abuse a fellow teammate while being live on stream.

The story of Bink’s unexpected behavior started with him calling up a teammate after a deplorable match and abusing his teammate for being away from the keyboard. Later on, igniting a fire that spread to be a wildfire in the Indian Valorant community.

The Indian streamer holds a total of 175k subscribers on YouTube, so it was hard for this to go unseen as many young players look up to him.

However, on November 11, 2021, Binks made an apology on YouTube and accepted his wrongdoing in that video.

Indian Valorant community receives an apology from Binks

Binks explains in the video that he had always been against toxicity and tried to be on the right side by controlling the situation. However, as a normal human being, everyone has their own limits, and wrong things might happen because of that.

Binks admitted that whatever he did on the stream happened in the “heat of the moment” and that he took some wrong steps during it. The Indian streamer also opened up about the fact that he got some verbal treatment from the other side that actually triggered him.

For his mistake on stream, the streamer apologized to his fans and other parties who have felt downhearted by his behavior. Furthermore, Binks also stated that he would be trying his best to avoid such conduct on his streams.

WARNING: The following video contains obscene language.

Binks extended his apology by mentioning the entire Valorant and gaming community as a whole. He also clarified that it was not scripted because he is not the type of person who would do so.

The streamer's apology video received a lot of positive feedback and support from many well-known streamers who sympathized with Binks.

