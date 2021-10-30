“Absolutely ashamed of how certain Valorant tournament organizers behave” - Global Esports founder-owner Dr. Rushindra Sinha on third-party vendors

Global Esports is arguably not only India’s best Valorant roster, but is the top team of the entire South Asian subcontinent. Originally formed back in 2017, Global Esports has certainly left its mark across the entire esports community as a whole. From representing Team India at Overwatch World Cup 2019 to winning the Valorant Conquerors Championship and qualifying for Valorant Champions Tour APAC Last Chance Qualifier, the organization has been at the forefront of leading the growth of India's esports community.

Recently, Global Esports founder-owner Dr. Rushindra Sinha called out certain tournament organizers and called them out for their unprofessional attitude and behavior.

Global Esports founder-owner Dr. Rushindra Sinha tweeted out regarding his frustration with certain tournament organizers. He mentioned how the behavior of certain organizers is absolutely unacceptable and stated,

If every vendor in esports showed even half the respect to the people they work with compared to what they show on social media, our entire industry would be leaps ahead of what it is now.

In response to the replies to his tweet, Dr. Sinha repeatedly mentioned how certain tournament organizers don’t pay teams their winnings and instead resort to avoiding the teams and shifting the blame onto the sponsors.

He later added further context to the story by sharing his respect for Skyesports, The Esports Club, and Nodwin Gaming, who have been working hard to help the growth of the esports industry in India. Furthermore, he warns upcoming teams to be very selective about participating in tournaments.

In response to a Facebook post regarding the matter, Dr. Rushindra Sinha mentioned that it is regarding an organization they have been working with for more than a year and that it was not Loco, Upthrust, Penta, or Villager.

It is unfortunate how, due to the dishonesty of certain tournament organizers and brands, the entire esports scene in the country is adversely affected. From the small regional to large-scale international level, many brands and organizations are taking an interest in the growth of Valorant and esports. However, such situations create distrust between teams and tournament organizers, which ultimately holds back the Indian esports scene from further growth.

