Acend vs Keyd Stars: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Acend vs Keyd Stars in Valorant Champions 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
FEATURED WRITER
Modified Dec 02, 2021 06:35 PM IST
Feature

Valorant Champions 2021 is now underway and all 16 teams are determined to start their campaign off right by winning their first game in the competition.

EMEA's Acend will kick start their bracket journey against Brazillian side Keyd Stars tomorrow. These two teams are bunched in Group A along with North America's Team Envy and Thailand's X10 CRIT. The top two teams from the group will make their way through to the quarter-finals.

Who will take home the gold? #VALORANTChampionsHit pause to find out 👇 https://t.co/fmDrXVy8Gt

Acend will take on Keyd Stars in the opening tie of Group A and both teams are ready to go head-to-head.

Acend vs Keyd Stars: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Acend qualified for the the Valorant Champions 2021 after becoming the top seed on the EMEA circuit points leaderboard. Meanwhile, Keyd Stars placed second on the Brazilian circuit points leaderboard to secure their slot in the biggest Valorant event of the year.

These two sides will face each other in a best-of-three series to kick start their Valorant Champions 2021 journey tomorrow.

Prediction:

Acend is one of the favorites to win the title in Berlin, making them the clear favorite against Keyd Stars tomorrow. With players like Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek, Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt in the team, Acend has the potential to dominate against any squad in the competition.

Counting down days. You ready Berlin?#VALORANTChampions https://t.co/wjkjSYOfrH

Keyd Stars is one of the darkhorses in the competition. The Brazillian side have some insane talents in their squad like Olavo "heat" Marcelo, Murillo "murizzz" Tuchtenhagen, who can single-handedly change the tide of battle.

O #VALORANTChampions começou com tudo! 🔥Estão ansiosos para ver nossos guerreiros em ação? https://t.co/1emGDJUF4f

Both teams have previous experience with LAN events at VCT Masters Berlin which will help them this time around.

Head-to-head:

Acend and Keyd Stars are yet to face each other in any official match. This will be their first encounter and it will be interesting to see who takes the lead in the head-to-head after this match.

Recent results:

Both teams have been in decent form recently. Acend has won four out of their last five games before coming to the Valorant Champions 2021. Whereas, Keyd Stars has won just three out of their last five encounters before coming to Berlin.

Acend vs Keyd Stars recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Potential rosters of Acend and Keyd Stars for Valorant Champions 2021:

Acend

  • Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt
  • Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski
  • Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek
  • Vlad "Kiles" Shvets
  • Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi

Keyd Stars

  • Olavo "heat" Marcelo
  • Murillo "murizzz" Tuchtenhagen
  • Jonathan "JhoW" Glória
  • Leonardo "mwzera" Serrati
  • Gabriel "v1xen" Martins

When and where to watch:

Fans can watch the match between Acend and Keyd Stars on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 3, 7:30 PM IST.

Edited by Danyal Arabi
