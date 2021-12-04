×
Acend vs Team Envy: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Acend vs Team Envy in Valorant Champions 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Rishab Chakladar
Modified Dec 04, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Feature

After the first round of the Group Stage ties at Valorant Champions 2021, teams are currently looking to cement their slots in the quarter-finals. Fans will get the first quarter-finalist from Group A after day 4 of the competition.

Acend will take on Team Envy in the Winner's Match of Group A of Valorant Champions 2021. Two teams will play a best-of-three series in a bid to cement their place in the quarter-finals.

Acend and Team Envy: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Acend defeated Brazil's Vivo Keyd in their first game of the Valorant Champions 2021 after the Brazilian side were punished for utilizing a gamebug on the final map of Breeze last night. On the other hand, Team Envy defeated Thailand's X10 CRIT to start their Valorant Champions 2021 campaign.

Prediction:

Based on recent form, Team Envy is slightly ahead between the two sides. However, Acend also have some exciting players in their squad who can change the narrative of the game. Players like Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek, Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt have the potential to turn the tie any day.

ON POINT 🎯@cNedf0r hitting his targets. #VALORANTChampions https://t.co/c1giAX9FBW

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker and Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen's aggressive playstyle, along with Pujan "FNS" Mehta's brilliance can be the difference between these two sides.

One down. 2-0.#VALORANTChampions https://t.co/A56u0AyipE

Fans are also waiting for a face-to-face battle between cNed and yay tonight.

Head-to-head:

This will be the first meet-up for these two sides in any official tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after today's tie.

Recent results:

Both teams have been in excellent form in the recent past, having won four of their last five games.

Acend and Team Envy recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)
Acend and Team Envy recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Acend and Team Envy for Valorant Champions 2021

Acend

  • Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt
  • Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski
  • Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek
  • Vlad "Kiles" Shvets
  • Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi

Team Envy

  • Austin "crashies" Roberts
  • Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker
  • Pujan "FNS" Mehta
  • Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen
  • Victor Wong

When and where to watch

Fans can watch the match between Acend and Team Envy live at 10.30 pm IST on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 4, 2021.

Edited by Saman
