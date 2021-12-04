Acend vs Team Envy: Valorant Champions 2021 Group Stage predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After the first round of the Group Stage ties at Valorant Champions 2021, teams are currently looking to cement their slots in the quarter-finals. Fans will get the first quarter-finalist from Group A after day 4 of the competition.

Acend will take on Team Envy in the Winner's Match of Group A of Valorant Champions 2021. Two teams will play a best-of-three series in a bid to cement their place in the quarter-finals.

Acend and Team Envy: Which team will win the battle in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Acend defeated Brazil's Vivo Keyd in their first game of the Valorant Champions 2021 after the Brazilian side were punished for utilizing a gamebug on the final map of Breeze last night. On the other hand, Team Envy defeated Thailand's X10 CRIT to start their Valorant Champions 2021 campaign.

Prediction:

Based on recent form, Team Envy is slightly ahead between the two sides. However, Acend also have some exciting players in their squad who can change the narrative of the game. Players like Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek, Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt have the potential to turn the tie any day.

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker and Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen's aggressive playstyle, along with Pujan "FNS" Mehta's brilliance can be the difference between these two sides.

Fans are also waiting for a face-to-face battle between cNed and yay tonight.

Head-to-head:

This will be the first meet-up for these two sides in any official tournament. It will be interesting to see who takes the lead after today's tie.

Recent results:

Both teams have been in excellent form in the recent past, having won four of their last five games.

Acend and Team Envy recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential rosters of Acend and Team Envy for Valorant Champions 2021

Acend

Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt

Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Vlad "Kiles" Shvets

Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi

Team Envy

Austin "crashies" Roberts

Jaccob "yay" Whiteaker

Pujan "FNS" Mehta

Jimmy "Marved" Nguyen

Victor Wong

When and where to watch

Also Read Article Continues below

Fans can watch the match between Acend and Team Envy live at 10.30 pm IST on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 4, 2021.

Edited by Saman

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win the match? Acend Team Envy 0 votes so far