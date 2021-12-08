Acend vs Team Secret: Valorant Champions 2021 quarter-finals predictions, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

After a week of group-stage clashes at the Valorant Champions 2021, the knock-out action starts tonight. The top two teams from each group have made their way through to the quarter-finals. These eight teams will compete to secure a slot in the semi-finals.

Acend will take on Team Secret in the first quarter-final of the Valorant Champions 2021. One team will make it to the semi-final, while the other will be eliminated from the tournament after the match. The stakes are high for both sides.

Which team will stay in the Valorant Champions 2021?

Acend qualified for the Valorant Champions 2021 quarter-finals after winning back-to-back games against Vivo Keyd and Team Envy. Meanwhile, Team Secret secured a flawless victory against Team Vikings and made it to the knock-out stage.

Acend and Team secret will go up against each other tonight in a best-of-three series The winner will capture one of the top four spots in the Valorant Champions 2021.

Prediction

Judging by the current form and experience, Acend is the favorite to win the series against Team Secret. With players like Mehmet "cNed" Yağız İpek, Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt in the team, Acend has a high chance to ease past Team Secret in today's clash.

However, Team Secret is one of the underdogs. They've shown their potential in group stage clashes by taking a map against Gambit Esports in the first match and a back-to-back win against Crazy Raccoon and Team Vikings.

With players like Kevin “Dispenser” Te and Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan, Team Secret can pull off an upset today at the Valorant Champions 2021.

Head-to-head

The two teams will face each other today for the first time in any official tournament.

Recent results

Both teams have had decent performances in the recent past. Acend has won four of their last five games, whereas Team Secret has won three.

Acend vs Team Secret recent results and head-to-head (Image via VLR.gg)

Potential line-up

Acend

Aleksander "zeek" Zygmunt

Patryk "starxo" Kopczynski

Mehmet Yağız "cNed" İpek

Vlad "Kiles" Shvets

Santeri "Bonecold" Sassi

Team Secret

Jim “BORKUM” Timbreza

Jayvee “DubsteP” Paguirigan

Jessie “JessieVash” Cuyco

Kevin “Dispenser” Te

Riley “witz” Go

Livestream details

Fans can enjoy the clash between Acend and Team Secret at Valorant Champions 2021 live on the Valorant Champions Tour Twitch and YouTube channels on December 8, 10.30 p.m. IST.

