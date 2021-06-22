"Act-based tournament system" is in development for Valorant

Riot is currently working on an in-game “Act-based tournament system” in Valorant. The game’s Competitive designer Jon “EvrMoar” Walker shared a work-in-progress sneak peek of the early wireframe of the system.

We are working on a "Act Based Tournament System"



1. If you win one of the tournaments during an act you get an invite to a "End Of Act" big tournament.

2. Team sizes of 5-7, we want you to be able to swap players between matches.



This is all EARLY WIP(NO ETA)!

Early Wireframe pic.twitter.com/SA0zgqRdwm — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) June 21, 2021

Valorant is a widely popular multiplayer tactical FPS. Even though its skill-based matchmaking system is enjoyed by many, there is definitely room for improvement. An in-game tournament will definitely provide fuel for Valorant players looking for more competition.

While the big “End of Act” tournament will be a culmination of the smaller prior tournaments, players will feel incentivized to partake in the system, given the competitive aspect of it.

EvrMoar stated that if players win one of the tournaments during an act of Valorant, they will get an invite to an "End Of Act" big tournament.

Regarding the number of players in a team roster, EvrMoar mentioned in a tweet that it would be 5-7, and players would be able to swap between matches. This may come in handy when a player faces any accidental outages as another player can take their place in that situation and the team can carry on.

While players have many reasons to be delighted about a feature like this, EvrMoar made it clear in his tweet that the tournament system is an early work-in-progress. He also clearly stated that there is no definite expected time of arrival (ETA).

The wireframe EvrMoar shared shows eight teams in a single-elimination format. There is also a header with “Immortal Series” written on it, which means there might be restrictions on players joining the tournament based on their Valorant ranks. This is surely to ensure a fair competitive playing field, much in the spirit of Valorant’s “competitive integrity."

Do you think you and your squad are good enough to earn an invite to the "End Of Act" tournament? pic.twitter.com/sls7j4RwAM — EvrMoar (@RiotEvrMoar) June 21, 2021

Riot can definitely set good rewards for the End of Act tournament, which will incentivize players on top of the prestige of winning the tournament itself.

A similar in-game tournament system exists in Riot’s MOBA, League of Legends, Clash, where every two weeks, eight pre-made teams of five players will take part in a three-round, single-elimination tournament, with winning teams taking home the biggest prizes.

Valorant is surely going to benefit immensely from a system like this.

