When does the latest agent, KAY/O, arrive in Valorant?

KAY/O is on his way to expand Valorant’s agent pool after a temporary drought of agent additions to the game since Astra’s release. The robot-themed agent is surely going to strike a chord with traditional FPS players with its grenades and flashes.

The roster of agents offers Valorant players a multitude of ways to approach the tactical shooter. While players looking for high-tempo action can go for agents like Jett, there is room for players who come to Valorant for strictly the tactical side of it - with the likes of Brimstone and Viper.

With KAY/O, the Valorant devs have opted for a “back to basics” strategy, but of course, with some added spice. Introducing the “suppression” mechanic, which makes affected players unable to use any of their abilities for the suppressed duration.

The release date of KAY/O in Valorant

KAY/O will be arriving on June 22, 2021, along with the release of Episode 3 of Valorant.

KAY/O's ability icons (Image via Riot Games)

KAY/O is being added to the initiator category for agents. With access to flashbangs, grenades, and suppression blades, KAY/O is going to cripple his opponents' capacity to fight back, securing him and his allies the ultimate edge.

John Goscicki, the Character Producer of Valorant, said about KAY/O that he was,

“...the first Agent that we started developing after the game launched, and we wanted to integrate him into the world a bit more. By now you have seen the teasers on Breeze, which were one way we pursued this, for all of you lore inclined folks he has some fun relationships with the roster.”

Talking about KAY/O’s integration into the game, Ryan Cousart, KAY/O’s Game Designer, said:

"Maps give us walls, windows, empty roofs, and a ton of fun geo that is easy to intuit at a first glance and I hope players can combine the intuitiveness of our map geometry and thrown utility to make for some fun plays.”

