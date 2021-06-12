After Valorant Mobile, can fans finally look forward to a console launch?

Valorant Mobile has been officially confirmed, which has left fans wondering whether Riot Games will bring the game on consoles soon.

Valorant, the 5v5 tactical shooter, has gained huge popularity in one year. The game is currently exclusive to PC platforms. However, this day is not far from when Valorant will be available on mobile devices.

Even though Valorant Mobile is confirmed, there has been no news regarding the game coming to consoles such as PlayStation or Xbox. With the confirmation of Valorant Mobile, fans have been left with questions about a possible console port.

On March 3rd, 2021, popular Valorant data miner, Mike, tweeted about the development progress of Valorant for mobile and consoles.

Valorant Mobile is still in development & Valorant for Consoles is still unknown. | #VALORANT — Mike - Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) March 3, 2021

There is no new information about Valorant coming to the console, but the Riot devs have commented on it in some of the interviews.

What are the Valorant devs saying?

Mike’s tweet on May 3rd, 2020, suggested some hints about new platforms, including the PS4, iOS, and Android. It said, "From what I found in the strings, I found one for PS4."

Later, in an interview with GameSpot on June 5th, 2020, Valorant's Executive Producer, Anna Donlon, stated the possibility of the game coming to consoles. She said:

"That's one of the more controversial topics out there that I've seen, I completely understand why. It's controversial internally to our dev team as well. We're prototyping that right now."

Since bringing the same level of experience as the PC version to consoles is a hard feat in itself, Riot has been fairly skeptical about whether the competitive integrity will be the same in consoles. That is probably one of the reasons they are not rushing with the idea of porting Valorant for the console platforms.

In a recent interview with Polygon on June 2nd, 2021, Anna Donlon commented on bringing Valorant to consoles. She said:

“Console’s obvious for FPS, right? [...] But this type of game, a tactical shooter, on console is not easy. It’s not easy to have that level of competitive integrity on a platform where the controller is fighting you for that. And we just didn’t want it. [...] So we found it took to mobile quicker and it took to mobile easier.”

From the developer’s comment, it is evident that Riot Games are planning to expand their market. Valorant has completed one year, and devs are already working on it. Bringing the game to consoles will take a lot of time. But there remains hope as Valorant fans can expect the game to arrive on their PlayStation and Xbox in the future.

