All about Elon Musk meme references in Valorant

Valorant has brought community meme references to battlepass cosmetics, and in the Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass, they didn't miss out on Elon Musk's popular "Dogecoin" and "Doge To The Moon" social media trends.

Memes have become one of the mediums to express one's thoughts in a humorous way. From the popular "Revive me Jett" to "To The Moon" battlepass cosmetics, devs have incorporated popular community meme trends into their sprays, gun buddies and player cards.

In Episode 3 Act 2, they brought "Bruno Dogecoin" gun buddies and "To The Moon" spray in the battlepass, following the popular Twitter trend based on famous American entrepreneur Elon Musk's support towards Dogecoin.

Both "Bruno Dogecoin" gun buddies and "To The Moon" spray from Valorant Epiosde 3 Act 2 hold deep references to Elon Musk's favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin.

Dogecoin is a cryptocurrency based on the popular community meme "doge", which was highly supported by Elon Musk. It was created by two software engineers: Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer.

The popular Shiba Inu dog from Doge meme. (Image via weratedogs/Instagram)

The word "doge" came from "dog", which was popularized over social media platforms and gradually became a trend. The audience engaged themselves in several memes related to it, which ultimately inspired the creation and naming of the Dogecoin. Valorant developers took inspiration from the Dogecoin meme and made two versions of "Bruno Dogecoin" gun buddies for the Episode 3 Act 2 battlepass.

They also created the "To The Moon" battlepass spray, based on Elon Musk's support towards Dogecoin and the idea of sending it "to the moon".The American entrepreneur and billionaire had a heavy influence on the market value of his favorite cryptocurrency, Dogecoin. His tweets resulted in fluctuations in their value. In fact, his firm SpaceX, in May 2021, has decided to launch a commercial rocket "DOGE-1 Mission to the Moon" in the first half of next year.

Elon Musk's popular Dogecoin meme inspired battlepass cosmetics in Valorant. (Image via Riot Games)

Valorant developers have always been creative with the idea of making in-game battlepass rewards based on this, and after all, a majority of the population love memes. They have also used several other famous meme references in their other battlepasses that are enjoyed by the community.

There's potential for the Valorant community to get more such meme-based in-game cosmetics in future battlepasses if the tradition continues.

