All free rewards in Valorant Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass

Valorant enthusiasts worldwide are all set for the release of Episode 07 Act 2 today. Apart from the Agent, map-pool, and other significant changes, Battlepass is an essential aspect of every act that players look up to. Every Battlepass offers a fresh set of skins, sprays, player cards, Radianite points, gun buddies, and a couple of player titles.

The upcoming Battlepass offers four new skin collections: Panoramic, Freehand, Transition, and RDVR. These skin lines also offer 12 out of 18 weapons in-game. A melee skin from the Transition bundle is also included. But the sad part is the majority of these skins are exclusive to the premium version of the Battlepass, which costs 1000 VP, roughly around $10 (800 INR).

However, for players who don’t wish to spend money on the premium tiers, it is possible to obtain some free rewards featuring name cards, weapon skins, etc., from Episode 07 Act 2 Battlepass. Though the numbers are pretty low for the free-tier rewards, players will be satisfied because of the quality.

All free rewards in Valorant’s Episode 7 Act 2 Battlepass

Every Valorant Battlepass has ten chapters consisting of five tiers each. After completing it, players will be redirected to the Epilogue section, which also contains five tiers. Essentially, players will unlock the free chapter rewards for each chapter once they have earned enough XP to complete them.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at the list of all the free rewards players can get after completing each of the chapters of Valorant Episode 07 Act 2 Battlepass.

Chapter 1: “Gelato” player card + “Default” title

“Gelato” player card + “Default” title Chapter 2: “Episode 07 Act 2” gun buddy

“Episode 07 Act 2” gun buddy Chapter 3: 10 Radianite Points + “Rawr” title

10 Radianite Points + “Rawr” title Chapter 4: “Crane Blossom” spray

“Crane Blossom” spray Chapter 5: “Nanobomb” player card + 10 Radianite Points

“Nanobomb” player card + 10 Radianite Points Chapter 6: “Mid-Autumn Sweet” gun buddy

“Mid-Autumn Sweet” gun buddy Chapter 7: 10 Radianite Points + “OWO” title

10 Radianite Points + “OWO” title Chapter 8: “Scribble Squad” spray

“Scribble Squad” spray Chapter 9: “On the Low” buddy

“On the Low” buddy Chapter 10: Transition Shorty + “Bulletproof” player card

Transition Shorty + “Bulletproof” player card Epilogue: “Alley-oop” gun buddy + 30 Radianite Points + “No Hands” player card

The free reward includes a total of four player cards, three gun buddies, two in-game sprays, three player titles, and a Shorty skin. The Free rewards look subtle compared to the Premium rewards, but it’s an excellent deal.