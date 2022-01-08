All male and female voicelines for new mech-themed Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle in Valorant

Valorant is set to introduce a new mech-themed Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle with the upcoming Episode 4 Disruption Act I. Riot has already revealed a trailer for the new weapon skin bundle. The bundle will be available in the store with the arrival of patch 4.0 this Tuesday.

The upcoming skin bundle is much more unique in nature than the previously released bundle in the game. Protocol 781-A has voicelines for both male and female, and that makes this weapon skin bundle different from the rest.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Welcome to the PROTOCOL_781-A platform. Where superior performance is standard issue. Watch the full trailer: riot.com/3f0iE82 Welcome to the PROTOCOL_781-A platform. Where superior performance is standard issue. Watch the full trailer: riot.com/3f0iE82 https://t.co/SyIVqBU03P

Voicelines for the upcoming Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle in Valorant

With every new Valorant weapon skin bundle, developers come up with something unique in the game. This time they added a voiceline feature with the upcoming Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle in Valorant.

Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle will have both male and female voicelines, which players can unlock at Level 5. Here are the voicelines that players will hear with the upcoming weapon skin bundle:

Shiick @Shiick Protocol voicelines, male version Protocol voicelines, male version https://t.co/JtHxfCVl5Z

Melee Inspect:

Unit combat data is subject to protocol review. Unit activation validated.

Assessing Blade Integrity.

Complete close quarter unit online. Warning! This unit not intended for commercial use.

Ready for close quarter engagement.

Cutting force calibrated for combat application.

Melee Kill:

Melee registered.

Reserving new mission.

Successful melee confirmed protocol.

Round Start:

Platform activated lethal force authorized.

Combat models online commencing service.

Hosile targets detected.

This is not a drill. Prepare for live engagement.

Clutch:

Acknowledges your performance under engagement.

Results above average, running diagnostics.

Gun Inspect:

Unit fully functional.Routine inspections required.

Thank you for your Compliance. Welcome to the protocol platform.

Complete mission as ordered. DO not fail.

Hesitation is commensurate to negligence. Alert!

User performance will be monitored

Deviation from protocol will not be tolerated.

Shiick @Shiick Protocol voicelines, female version Protocol voicelines, female version https://t.co/2tSvIPn28P

Headshot:

Adequate.

Well Done.

Valod exchange.

Clinical Impact

Commendable.

Precise

Kill:

Dispatched effective.

Threat Neutralized.

Eliminated.

Target Down.

Last Kill:

Mission Complete.

Thank you for your service. Protocol appreciates your continued compliance.

User survival registered. Congratulations.

Unit functionally maintained.

Ace:

Three down! Four down! User performance qualifies for recognition.

Performance level exceed. Future performance level raised.

Also Read Article Continues below

Players are excited to get their hands on the new Valorant skin bundle. However, they need to wait for a few more days. The skin bundle will be available in the Valorant store, and players can purchase the bundle by spending 9900VP. The bundle will be available in the store for 14 days.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar