All male and female voicelines for new mech-themed Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle in Valorant

Valorant is set to introduce a new mech-themed Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle with the upcoming Episode 4 Disruption Act I. Riot has already revealed a trailer for the new weapon skin bundle. The bundle will be available in the store with the arrival of patch 4.0 this Tuesday.
The upcoming skin bundle is much more unique in nature than the previously released bundle in the game. Protocol 781-A has voicelines for both male and female, and that makes this weapon skin bundle different from the rest.
Voicelines for the upcoming Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle in Valorant
With every new Valorant weapon skin bundle, developers come up with something unique in the game. This time they added a voiceline feature with the upcoming Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle in Valorant.
Protocol 781-A weapon skin bundle will have both male and female voicelines, which players can unlock at Level 5. Here are the voicelines that players will hear with the upcoming weapon skin bundle:
Melee Inspect:
- Unit combat data is subject to protocol review. Unit activation validated.
- Assessing Blade Integrity.
- Complete close quarter unit online. Warning! This unit not intended for commercial use.
- Ready for close quarter engagement.
- Cutting force calibrated for combat application.
Melee Kill:
- Melee registered.
- Reserving new mission.
- Successful melee confirmed protocol.
Round Start:
- Platform activated lethal force authorized.
- Combat models online commencing service.
- Hosile targets detected.
- This is not a drill. Prepare for live engagement.
Clutch:
- Acknowledges your performance under engagement.
- Results above average, running diagnostics.
Gun Inspect:
- Unit fully functional.Routine inspections required.
- Thank you for your Compliance. Welcome to the protocol platform.
- Complete mission as ordered. DO not fail.
- Hesitation is commensurate to negligence. Alert!
- User performance will be monitored
- Deviation from protocol will not be tolerated.
Headshot:
- Adequate.
- Well Done.
- Valod exchange.
- Clinical Impact
- Commendable.
- Precise
Kill:
- Dispatched effective.
- Threat Neutralized.
- Eliminated.
- Target Down.
Last Kill:
- Mission Complete.
- Thank you for your service. Protocol appreciates your continued compliance.
- User survival registered. Congratulations.
- Unit functionally maintained.
Ace:
- Three down! Four down! User performance qualifies for recognition.
- Performance level exceed. Future performance level raised.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Players are excited to get their hands on the new Valorant skin bundle. However, they need to wait for a few more days. The skin bundle will be available in the Valorant store, and players can purchase the bundle by spending 9900VP. The bundle will be available in the store for 14 days.