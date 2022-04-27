“All players can now carry his name with them”: Valorant pays tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla by adding title card to the game

Earlier this month, the entire Valorant community mourned the passing of Lance “Finest” Arcilla, who gave rise to the “revive me, Jett” meme. Not only did the community pay their respects to the gamer, but Riot Games as well, who even added a title card for every fan to commemorate him.

This move of showing gratitude has been taken very positively by the entire community worldwide and shows how well the fallen gamer has earned everyone’s heart.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT In the upcoming Episode 4 Act III Battlepass, we pay tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy. In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them. In the upcoming Episode 4 Act III Battlepass, we pay tribute to Lance “Finest” Arcilla, who gave the VALORANT community so many unforgettable moments of joy. In his honor, all players can now carry his name with them. https://t.co/xMiik6javC

This article will focus on the new additions made by Riot Games for Valorant and how fans have reacted to it.

Community reacts to Riot Games’ decision to add “Finest” title card in Valorant

Lance “Finest” Arcilla, the gamer who hailed from the Philippines, took his last breath on April 10, 2022, leaving the world aged just 21 years old. However, his legacy continues, as his iconic phrase “revive me, Jett” still lives within the community.

While the meme initially got a lot of attention from the community, Riot Games decided to make its cameo through Battlepass sprays. Not only did this happen for one Battlepass but twice in a row.

In Episode 4 Act 3, Riot Games will not be highlighting his iconic dialogue but the man himself who went by the game Finest in the game. Things like this have happened previously in the gaming community, and Riot Games chose to do the right thing to pay tribute to him.

How did the “revive me, Jett” meme get so famous?

The catchphrase “revive me, Jett” found its first origin in a YouTube video made by Zelch Kyli Jhin. He showed footage of Lance “Finest” Arcilla continuously asking a fellow Jett player to revive him.

Even though other players tried to tell him that Sage could revive him, the player kept on requesting Jett to revive him.

The hilarious moment reached 3.6 million views on YouTube in 11 months. Due to its viral nature, the video quickly became a meme in the Valorant community and even had Jett’s voice actor react to it.

Following these events, Valorant developers decided to give this meme a chance to make a cameo in the game, and the fans fell in love with it. After its initial success, the developers again reiterated the meme in Battlepasses and made its permanent mark in the community.

It is impossible for Jett to revive. However, after the addition of KAY/O in the game, the myth was soon broken. YouTuber HowToNoodle recreated the meme in his video by reviving KAY/O, who gets a second chance to live after activating his ultimate.

Thus, the meme became eternal in everyone’s heart, and fans will never forget the man who gave rise to a viral meme.

