"All players present here were very good"- LOUD aspas on facing the best Duelist at VCT LOCK//IN 2023 

VCT LOCK//IN concluded with an epic grand final where fans witnessed Fnatic take on the Brazilian giants LOUD in front of their home crowd. While the Brazilian roster was a map away from winning, LOUD undoubtedly showcased an exceptional performance in front of the audience.

After Fnatic took the first two maps, LOUD almost turned the game around by taking the next two in the best-of-five series. They also succeeded in taking the lead in the third but failed to stop Fnatic's firepower in the end. aspas was one of the key players that fought valiantly in the tournament.

After the grand final matchup, the LOUD roster had a few words to share.

aspas shares his opinion on VCT LOCK//IN's most challenging game

Erick "aspas" Santos is a professional Valorant player from Brazil currently representing LOUD. He is known for being an exceptional Jett player as he fills the Duelist role for his team.

During the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 tournament, aspas displayed his exceptional mechanical prowess and control over the Duelist Agent, as the player maintained an incredibly high ADR (average damage per round) score in many games.

In a post-game press conference for LOUD vs Fnatic at VCT LOCK//IN grand finals, Sportskeeda Esports asked aspas which other player in the event could match his skills as a Duelist. To this, he gave a neutral reply which was also fitting in his opinion:

"It's very hard for me to say something like that because at the end of the day, I do not pay much attention to it. I like to have fun and enjoy the game."

He mentioned that he mostly likes focusing on his game rather than paying attention to others and their performance. This way, he enjoys the game more.

LOUD aspas 🌪️ @loud_aspas



Isso faz muita diferença ingame, vocês não tem noção do quanto



Obrigado! Queria aproveitar pra agradecer a torcida de todos vocês online e presencialmenteIsso faz muita diferença ingame, vocês não tem noção do quantoObrigado! Queria aproveitar pra agradecer a torcida de todos vocês online e presencialmente Isso faz muita diferença ingame, vocês não tem noção do quanto 💚Obrigado! https://t.co/i0OGLHhEhC

He continued his statement by commending all the players present in the tournament, as each one of them are at a high level. He also mentioned that every game they played was difficult:

"All the players that were present here that we were playing against were very good. It's all very high level. All the games were actually very hard for us."

aspas concluded the statement by saying the hardest game of VCT LOCK//IN for him was the grand final against Fnatic. The EMEA giants were too difficult for him to take on, and they delivered exceptional competition to the Brazilian roster:

"But if we have to say what's the hardest game we've had, it would be the one against Fnatic now. We were facing such a big opponent in EMEA and it was a very complex game."

Fans were extremely pleased with LOUD's performance as the roster did not back down despite taking map losses; however, Fnatic also received their long-awaited trophy at VCT LOCK//IN.

