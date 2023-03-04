The VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Finals is just around the corner and the finalists have secured their respective spots on the international stage. The former VCT champion team, LOUD, will be going against the aggressive EMEA team FNATIC in a best-of-five match format.

The competition has already concluded for two of the qualified playoff teams - Natus Vincere and DRX. The former has secured the fourth position and DRX finished third at the VCT LOCK//IN 2023. The final match between FNATIC and LOUD will be joined by a live audience, cheering on their favorite teams.

Let us take a closer look at both teams, their performances, and the prediction for the VCT LOCK//IN finals.

LOUD vs FNATIC: Who will win VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Finals?

Prediction

From underdogs to VCT champions, LOUD has proven its position and unwavering strength throughout the entirety of the VCT LOCK//IN event. The Brazilian powerhouse has conquered and reigned supreme in the bracket stage of the Alpha group.

The team only lost a single match against NRG Esports in the bracket stage semi-finals, but ultimately won with a 2-1 scoreline.

DRX managed to secure a spot alongside LOUD in the playoffs. Both teams played relentlessly to climb to the Grand Finals, where DRX was knocked out of the tournament. The matchup was close as the latter won with a scoreline of 3-2 and had to play all five matches in the format.

FNATIC has displayed a phenomenal performance throughout the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 competition. The European team has managed to maintain a clean slate with all their victories in the bracket stage being on a 2-0 scoreline. The determination and coordination of the entire roster seemed unbridled as they tore through all the stages.

Natus Vincere qualified for the playoffs from the Omega group with FNATIC. Unfortunately, the former fell short in the playoffs semi-finals and was defeated by the latter. The victory was secured with yet another clean 3-0 scoreline.

The VCT LOCK//IN 2023 Grand Finals will present the world with a bout between two of the strongest international teams. Despite popular audience support in Sao Paulo, FNATIC seems statistically stronger and could become the winner of this Valorant tournament.

Recent performances

FNATIC has participated in several official Valorant tournaments and secured notable positions. The team secured fifth-sixth position in VALORANT Champions 2022, fourth in VCT 2022: Stage 2 Masters - Copenhagen, and first in VCT 2022: EMEA Stage 2 Challengers.

LOUD is the most recent champion team in VALORANT Champions 2022 event. The Brazilian organization also secured first position in both VCT 2022: Brazil Stage 1 Challengers and VCT 2022: Brazil Stage 2 Challengers.

Head to Head

FNATIC and LOUD are yet to play against each other in an official Valorant tournament. The massive fanbase will be cheering and supporting their favorites as both teams showcase all their strength in the Grand Finals.

Potential lineup

LOUD

Erick "aspas" Santos

Santos Matias "saadhak" Delipetro (IGL)

Delipetro (IGL) Arthur "tuyz" Vieira

Vieira Felipe "Less" Basso

Basso Cauan "cauanzin" Pereira

Pereira Daniel "fRoD" Montaner (Head Coach)

FNATIC

Nikita "Derke" Sirmitev

Sirmitev Jake "Boaster" Howlett (IGL)

Howlett (IGL) Leo "Leo" Jannesson

Jannesson Timofey "Chronicle" Khromov

Khromov Emir "Alfajer" Beder

Beder Jacob "Mini" Harris (Coach)

Where to watch

All Valorant lovers following the VCT LOCK//IN 2023 event can watch the entire Grand Finals matchup live on VCT's official channels on YouTube and Twitch. Fans can also tune into different watch parties of their favorite streamers to witness the final stage.

LOUD and FNATIC are scheduled to take the stage on March 4, 2023, at 10 am PST/ 7 pm CET/ 11.30 pm IST.

Poll : 0 votes