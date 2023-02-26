"A region against a region is better for viewership"- NAVI d00mbr0s on facing Leviatán in VCT LOCK//IN 2023

VCT LOCK//IN is slowly progressing toward the end, with only six teams remaining from the Omega group. Fans were excited to see the journeys of teams like NAVI and Fnatic as they showcased incredible performances in their games. That said, NAVI and Leviatán are the only teams so far from the Omega bracket to win two of their games consecutively.

Since the single-elimination system has already sent many contenders home, the current competition is a bit tense. NAVI has defeated Team Secret in their journey and has progressed toward the semifinals, where they now await a matchup against Leviatán. The roster had a few thoughts to share after they defeated Secret.

D00mbr0s from NAVI speaks about taking on teams like Leviatán and DRX at VCT LOCK//IN 2023

Erik "d00mbr0s" Sandgren is a Swedish Valorant coach currently signed under NAVI. Sandgren has been a notable personality in esports after coaching popular teams like FPX.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda at the post-game press conference for the NAVI vs Team Secret matchup, d00mbr0s was asked how he felt after winning two games consecutively at VCT LOCK//IN and which team he would like to take on next. To this, Sandgren had an excellent reply:

"I feel fine and calm, if I say so myself. About the team I want to play, its Leviatán. They are a great team, I think it would be more interesting to play them, than to play Vitality. "

D00mbr0s explained that he would like to take on the Chilean team next. He mentioned that Leviatán is an exciting team to face compared to Team Vitality. He later added that playing against a different region is better for many reasons, one being viewership. It also adds to their learning value:

"I think a region against a region is just better for viewership. Better for us to learn."

He continued the statement by saying that as the VCT LOCK//IN progresses, he would like to play DRX if NAVI wins the semifinals:

"If we go deeper into the tournament, I would love to play DRX. I think they are a team that I cannot want them to become our nemesis, our opponents. I would prefer to go all the way and play DRX."

D00mbr0s made it clear in his statement that NAVI would love to play DRX as the series nears its conclusion with the upcoming games.

With only a handful of teams remaining in VCT LOCK//IN, fans are excited to see which roster secures an extra slot for their region at Masters 2023.

